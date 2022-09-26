Local Panhandle South Plains Fair is open to the public from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1 at 105 East Broadway.
The fair open each day, but there are various deals that apply to certain demographics.
Sept. 22 rides are $1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 25 kids 17 and younger get in free before 9 p.m. Sept. 26 veterans get in the gate for $5.
On Tuesdays anyone older than 60 gets in the gate for $5 dollars and all rides are $2.
Thursday college students get in the gate for $5 and the fair will sell $40 wristbands to ride unlimited from 3 to 11 p.m.
The South Plains Fair hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The fair’s paid admission and parking times are 1-11 p.m. during the weekdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekends. Regular prices for persons are $10 for ages 13 years and older, $5 for ages 2-12, free for kids 1 and under, and all parking will be $5.
According to South Plains Fair protocols, a clear bag policy is enforced and subject to search among any who wish to enter the fair. The clear bag policy says all bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or small clutch. There will be designated parking spots for guests to park in daily, however, the Fair Association will not be held liable for damaged vehicles.
There will be a first aid station available daily just inside Gate 2 of the fairgrounds as well as active security on duty during hours of operation.
