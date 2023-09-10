Skyviews Restaurant, housed on the sixth floor of the University Plaza Office Building, reopened its lunch series for the fall semester last Wednesday.
Run almost entirely by students within the Restaurant, Hotel & Institutional Management (RHIM) degree program through Texas Tech’s College of Human Sciences, Skyviews operates throughout each fall and spring semester.
RHIM students taking either Restaurant Operations Management (RHIM 3370) or the Dinner Series Capstone (RHIM 4315) work at Skyviews for lab credit, learning how to produce and serve food as well as manage a fully functional restaurant.
“I’m here to manage the students as well, just as if they were employees; they are my staff,” Gary Danhof, instructor on record for both RHIM 3370 and 4315 and Skyviews General Manager, said. “So teach, coach, develop; tell, show, do, review … It’s just a basic restaurant, teaching and coaching is what we do.”
Skyviews serves as an opportunity for students looking to go into the food service industry to gain hands-on learning and professional experience. Junior-level students typically run the lunch series, Danhof said, which offers buffet-style foods including a salad bar, soups, entrees and desserts. Lunch students are graded on lab and lecture attendance in addition to four projects throughout the semester.
“As far as dinner series, it is attendance, and then it’s menu design, costing, all the different basic things that go along with operations,” Danhof said. “They have to turn in assignments as well, but it’s not as detailed as lunch.”
Senior-level dinner series students take on a more holistic approach to the restaurant industry, essentially operating the business for the night; though these students are graded on their attendance, most of their credit comes from their ability to successfully run Skyviews' night shift.
“They design a menu, cost out a menu, actually produce a menu, do all the social media marketing for it … they’re manager for that night. So it’s basically their restaurant, they run it,” Danhof said.
Jacey Gartner, a graduate RHIM student from Houston, is a teaching assistant for both classes attached to Skyviews and went through the program herself during undergrad. Gartner noted the benefits of Skyviews’s immersive learning environment.
“We have students come here and they learn how to serve, and I just help them know what to do,” Gartner said. “ … Most of them have never served before, so this gives them the opportunity to serve. (They) get to learn how to make food and talk to people all day.”
Gartner said Skyviews welcomed 86 customers for its first lunch series on Sept. 6, when the average hovers around 50.
Third-year student Jackson Palmer said his favorite part of the experience is getting to interact with people who visit Skyviews, as well as the professional benefits he gains.
“Upon seeing this course, I thought it was really interesting because I had never served before,” the San Diego native said. “I’ve worked in like hotels and the entertainment industry, but I’ve never served in a restaurant before. (It’s) definitely a learning experience.”
Jason Lindley, Skyviews Executive Chef and ‘06 Tech graduate, oversees the food production process and works with students on dinner menus. Lindley graduated from the Tech RHIM program himself and decided to return to Skyviews six years ago. Lindley said his favorite part about the restaurant is seeing the growth that it inspires in students.
“Just seeing them at the end of the semester where we know where they started from and then where we got them to, and just the experience and the knowledge we pass on to them,” Lindley said. “ … I’ve been in this business since I was 17 years old, so I figured there’s something I could teach … the up-and-coming generations.”
Lindley, as well as General Manager Danhof, spoke to the attributes of this immersive lab experience. The fast-paced, real-world environment enforces quality and development, and gives students the opportunity to work professionally in a structured and supported environment.
“I think everybody should go into the service industry. It basically teaches you life skills; to be responsible, to show up on time, how to interact with people, how to deal with money, how to deal with negative situations or confrontations, just good life skills,” Danhof said. “We’re in the people business, we just have to serve food … I really think it’s very good hands-on life skills that they can use throughout their career.”
Skyviews Restaurant is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday as of Sept. 6. The dinner series will reopen for the semester Sept. 20 and will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
