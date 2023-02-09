As time goes on, individuals adapt to change. Established in 1923, Texas Technological College has lived through 100 years of evolution; a witness to change found in the minuscule details of the landscape to the social and political factors that influence daily life. Every Feb. 10, Tech celebrates another year of vision and promise, commemorating Tech’s past and anticipating its future. This day is commonly known as Founders’ Day.
The original senate bill states, “there shall be established in this state a college for white students to be known as the Texas Technological college.”
On July 17,1961, an official announcement was released on behalf of the Texas Tech Board of Directors accepting applications from African American students according to Southwest Collection’s diversity and inclusion timeline.
Fifty years later, the presence of minority groups could be seen on campus advocating for social reform and larger representation within the institution.
Jadan Wooten, a third-year communications major from Houston said it is interesting to know that Tech was one of the earlier universities to enroll minority groups.
“I think it’s good that Tech really strives to be racially inclusive,” Wooten said. “Not only racially, but sexuality and religion. I think I enjoy how Tech strives to include people of all sorts of backgrounds and different beliefs.”
In the opening remarks of the 50-year celebration former professor Frederick H. Hartmann said, “Yet that is the reason we exist: to learn together as a community of scholars, from 18 on to as long as our mind remains alive an active.”
The Semi-centennial remarks set a new standard for Red Raiders to strive for.
The ‘23-year marks Tech’s centennial as events have been arranged year-round to honor Tech’s rich history.
Moreover, Tech has declared this Founders’ Day to be National Volunteer Day. Centered around civil work across all campuses, the vision for the Centennial year has once more changed: to give back.
The Centennial is dedicated to accomplishing 1 million hours of service (logged online).
In celebration of Tech’s birthday, all-day events have been arranged for Feb. 10.
Fourth-year agricultural leadership major of Friona, Gabbi Douglas said it is awesome that Tech is serving others.
“I think it’s cool that Texas Tech would take the time and is willing to serve either the community or students on campus,” Douglas said. “I think it is a really daunting task, but I think it’s really cool.”
Each year, Tech works to achieve a new vision. Founders’ Day is a reminder of the institute’s history, and arguably a celebration of the next chapter.
“When we recognize the founders of Texas Tech University who had equal amounts of influence on the wider Lubbock communities and surrounding education of Lubbock, they pave the way for us to advance and become the Texas Tech that we are today,” associate librarian at Special Collections Rob King said. “With lots of diversity and achievements that we are more and more recognizing everyday as we explore the history of Texas Tech.”
