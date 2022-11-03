Editor's Note: This story is updated as of Nov. 3, 2022. The Daily Toreador will continue to investigate.
On August 19th, Sigma Phi Epsilon was reported for hazing allegations including physical exercise, personal servitude and sleep deprivation.
The general description of violations of the student code of conduct were intentional, knowing, or reckless act directed against a student, unreasonable risk of harm or safety, knowingly participating, directing or failing to report hazing, and condoning or encouraging hazing.
Description of sanctions are disciplinary suspension of the chapter from Oct. 13 until at least the fall of 2025. All members, including new members from this fall, were expelled from Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
Interfraternity Council (IFC) and the Center of Campus Life at Texas Tech directed The Daily Toreador to Heather Matthews, the chief communication officer at Sigma Phi Epsilon, for a comment on the incident where she stated:
“On October 13, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at Texas Tech. Over the prior month, the SigEp Headquarters staff partnered with Texas Tech’s Office of Student Conduct to place the chapter on a cease of operations and investigate allegations involving the Texas Iota chapter. In that process, SigEp staff received admissible information that indicated members were engaging in behavior not aligned with the values of this Fraternity.
SigEps are expected to treat others with dignity and brotherly love, providing a safe and supportive environment. We take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard. It was clear the members of the Texas Iota chapter were fostering an environment not conducive to SigEp’s values and philosophy.”
The Daily Toreador has reached out to several Sig Ep members but has not yet made contact with anyone who wishes to speak on or off the record. If you wish to speak to The Daily Toreador about the incident, please direct message us on our Instagram or Twitter or email us at editor@dailytoreador.com
The full report about the incident can be found here on the Hazing Report list for Texas Tech.
