Gunshots were reported north of Texas Tech campus, according to a statement released via Tech Alert.
After speaking with LPD, individuals at 4th Street and Flint came outside after hearing a gun and reported the sound.
At 12:35 p.m., an additional Tech Alert issued an all-clear statement. However, LPD was unable to locate the cause and source of the shots.
Police are still investigating the incident; The Daily Toreador will update as more information is released.
