The Student Government Association (SGA) met on Feb 23 to discuss bills 58.64, 58.65 and 58.07.
Chair of Arts and Science and Vice Chair intergovernmental Toby Szustak presented bills 58.64 and 58.65. Bill 58.64 aims to provide more checks and balances within the SGA. This bill would establish the role of Speaker of the Senate. Currently, the Internal Vice President (IVP) presides over the senate even though they are an executive chair. This bill aims at removing the senate power that the IVP controls currently. The Speaker of the Senate would gain control and would be voted on by senators to help effectively run the senate.
Last SGA meeting, bill 58.70 was introduced and passed that established election committees. Szustak pointed out how it went against their code of law to enforce a committee this late into the semester. This bill was introduced and put onto the calendar by the executive team showing the amount of power they have within SGA.
Bill 58.64 had its third reading and passage with 38 for the bill and seven against. This bill will go into a general election and if passed by the students, the Speaker of the Senate will not be an official position until the 61st senate section in 2026. This provides the SGA with a long period of transition time to finalize the position.
Bill 58.65 was also introduced tonight by Szustak. This bill aims to outline the duties of powers for the Speaker of the Senate. The main goal would be to have the speaker to preside fully over the senate. By adding that position, some power is taken away from the IVP. The speaker would then have control over the senate meetings, filling senate seats and facilitating the senate in general. This passing of this bill essentially gives the senate the power to deliberate and vote on what role the speaker represents for them and whether or not the speaker should be a paid position. The speaker would not be a constitutionally protected position, meaning the position is not set in stone and could be removed, meaning the IVP would preside until 2026 when the power would be transferred over to the Speaker of the Senate. This bill passed with 36 for the bill, five against, and five absent or refrained from voting. The deliberation outlining the position will begin at the next SGA meeting.
Abigail Franco chair of College of Education presented a bill aimed at redistributing the amount of senators that each college. Bill 58.07 aims at having a fair amount of representation per college within the university. Too many senators within one college can cause there to be an unfair shift of power gravitating towards that college. Franco and her team plan to take in all the data for student population and college demographics to make sure that all seats are split equally. This bill moved to a second hearing, but has not been voted on.
