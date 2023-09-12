The Texas Tech Student Government Association (SGA) hosted its first Town Hall of the year Tuesday night in the basement of the Student Union Building. The event featured a panel of students and interns speaking on Tech-relevant topics for Suicide Prevention Week.
“Anyone who’s coming out today for National Suicide Prevention Week is hopefully wanting to get in touch with resources or be a good support to other people in their lives who need those resources,” Kassidy Rekieta, one of two Student Counseling Center doctoral interns speaking at the panel, said. “I think my goal, representing the Student Counseling Center, would be making sure that they know what’s available to them … Hopefully we can get some information out to people who might need it.”
The Town Hall panel discussion was structured in a question-answer format, with the SGA co-directors of special projects Will McVicker, a third-year finance major from Dallas, and Maggie Davis, third-year student from Spearman studying agricultural communications, serving as moderators.
Student body president Joel Rivero initiated the event, thanking attendees and introducing McVicker and Davis as MCs.
“We’re hosting this Town Hall just to provide our students with more of a normalization of talking, just to give them the resources,” Rivero, a fourth-year political science and finance major from Midland, said.
The panel was composed of four speakers; Kassidy Rekieta and Allison Hendrick represented the Student Counseling Center alongside Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) peer educators Aidan Singh and Andrea Nuñez.
Singh, a third-year Lubbock native studying electrical engineering, said she often gives talks on suicide prevention as a RISE peer educator.
“I always jump at every opportunity to talk to students about suicide prevention and how to recognize signs,” Singh said.
Rekieta, Hendrick, Singh and Nuñez provided attendees with information on campus resources, the importance of mental health and self-care, signs of depression in peers and ways Tech can improve its support of students in regard to mental wellness.
The near hour-long event, hosted on the third day of National Suicide Prevention Week, was an opportunity for students to learn more about the resources and support offered to them. More information on ways to recognize signs of depression or suicidal thoughts in peers, as well as the resources offered by Tech, can be found on the RISE and Student Counseling Center websites.
