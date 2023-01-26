The Student Government Association held its first meeting of the spring semester Thursday evening.
Hannah Smith was voted internal vice president for the remainder of the semester. The soon-to-be graduate of political science and Dallas area native has committed all three years towards SGA and will carry out her duties until May of 2023.
Senator Isaac Griffin brought forward Senate Concurrent Resolution 58.64 and 58.65 that included the implementation of a Senatorial Leadership that would be “co-equal branch of government to the Executive Branch and Judicial Branch.”
Isaac Griffin brought a motion to have a speaker of the Senate, a role which has many other names across other governing bodies within the collegiate level.
Griffin cited most of the big Texas institutions such as Texas A&M, University of Texas and University of Houston have a role similar to the Speaker of the Senate residing in the Legislative Branch.
“I think it's just important that we support the democratic ideals to bring power back to the students. Because in the end, the senator, the senators are the closest to the people,” Griffin said.
According to Resolution 58.64, it asks for each branch of government to have its own leader. Currently, the Executive Branch is led by an Executive Branch member, the Student Body President and the Judicial Branch is led by a Judicial Branch member, the Chief of Justice.
The Legislative Branch is led by the Vice President of Internal Affairs who is not a part of the branch and instead with the Executive Branch.
Several SGA members present were against this motion, citing the importance of the Vice President of Internal Affairs. In the end, the resolution was laid on the table, meaning it will be revised and presented again at a later SGA meeting.
“We're continuing to have conversations with our SGA advisor with the executive branch and the other senators that want to tweak the legislation to make sure that it's perfect when we bring it back to the floor,” Griffin said.
Andrew Ibrahim, the senior cell & molecular biology and honors sciences student, introduced a new addition to the Tech campus. As seen in the Huckabee College of Architecture, at least three new coffee vending machines will be placed around campus.
Ibrahim confirmed one location at the Student Union, but said he was unsure if it would be on the first or third floor.
SGA will meet again Feb. 9 in the College of Media and Communications building
