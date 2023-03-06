Student Government Association hosted its Executive Forum Sunday night at the Student Union Building. Candidates representing Timeless and Raiders United spoke about their campaign promises.
Elections will open up to students Tuesday at 9 a.m. and close the following day at 7 p.m.
Graduate President
Audrey Helm (Raiders United)
First-year law student and was a former SGA member at her alma mater, Abilene Christian University.
Helm said she wanted to focus her efforts on ensuring graduate students receive their TA paychecks before tuition is due.
Helm acknowledged the division among international graduate students and wants to implement more mixers for students of all disciplines from across the medical school, law school and PHD/MBA.
Hunter Robinson (Timeless)
First-year law student who graduated from Tech with a degree in marketing.
Robinson said he hopes to raise access to mental health resources for graduate students and get more diverse therapists who can accommodate our diverse graduate student body.
In the first 30 days, Robinson said he wants to have the leadership of each graduate school, including the medical school, law school and PHD/MBA students, meet and collaborate.
Internal Vice President
Jake Simmerman (Raiders United)
Third-year finance major.
Simmerman said he aspires to give back to the university.
Simmerman said he wants to create resources that encourage and empower students; one way he hopes to achieve this is through the use of email questionnaires to receive instant responses.
Simmerman said in his promise that he hopes to be a mentor figure for the Student Senators working with him if he is elected.
Emilee Sanderson (Timeless)
Second-year agricultural major said she hopes to serve her constituents by creating equal opportunities for all students.
Sanderson wants to implement upfront education through “senate retreats,” or retreats that equip senators with the proper tools to effectively do their job.
Sanderson was an intern for a former Internal Vice President, and participated in creating “SGA Week,” a week designed to inform the student body about SGA activities.
External Vice President
Kara Ashworth (Raiders United)
Ashworth said she wants to improve community outreach through more social events. One motion to achieve this goal is a centennial celebration for student organizations, a dance or prom-like mixer.
Ashworth wants to improve student safety by implementing blue lights at Greek circle due to the increase of Greek-life events.
Ashworth advocates for more transparency with campus funds and encourages a larger budget for transportation to use for partnerships with companies such as Uber and Lift.
Kendall Toelle (Timeless)
Toelle said she wants to improve community outreach by providing free shuttle rides to athletic games.
Toelle said she wants to implement a “Raider Shot” at bars designed to order when students feel unsafe or need transportation to improve student safety.
Toelle said she wants to improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by acknowledging it is not a centennial year for every student and speaking with intercultural organizations.
Study Body President
Aaliyana Mayfield (Raiders United)
Mayfield wants students to know she is open to having uncomfortable conversations about topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion.
Mayfield wants to ensure if she was elected as student body president that SGA as a whole would work with administrators to ensure the needs of students are being heard.
Mayfield emphasizes the need to be personable and intentional in her campaign.
Joel Rivero (Timeless)
Rivero wants to speak with administrators to implement language inclusive signs across the Tech campus.
Rivero said he wants to ensure students are plugged into the university.
As a son of immigrants, Rivero said he understands the meaning of diversity and inclusion.
Rivero spoke about his tenure as a senator, which included working to implement legislation regarding library hours during COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.