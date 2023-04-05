The Student Government Association has multiple different ways for students to contact representatives including email and in-person visitation.
On the Student Government website, each representative and executive board member has their email listed. These emails are listed so students have the ability to contact their representatives with either questions or comments.
First year Senator Toby Szustak said next session he wants to incorporate phone numbers on their website alongside emails.
“I would really like to add phone numbers on our website for next year, the convenience of it can be so nice,” Szustak said. “I can also understand that there has been some resistance to that, some think that it may be a little too personal.”
The second best way to contact Student Government representatives is to visit their office located on the third floor of the Student Union Building. Each representative is supposed to spend two hours a week within the office. That time allows students and student organizations to have in person conversations with their representatives. Next Sessions Student Body President Joel Rivero said the office hours this session have gotten lenient but have plans for next session on how to improve.
“If we can make a calendar (for next session), where there are office hours where our students can kind of get to know when senators are there, whenever SGA executives are in the office.” Rivero said. “We want to give students a better timeframe for students to come up to their officers.”
Szustak said that the third way to contact representatives would be following them on the campaign trail and to attend their tabling events.
Rivero said that next session he would like for the student body relationship with Student Government Association to be more transparent and approachable in the upcoming session.
“A relationship where we can kind of tell each other what it is, rather than like being a super professional atmosphere,” Riverro said. “People think of SGA as like, super professional, like the big executives, but in reality we are students just like everyone else.”
