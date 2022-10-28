Texas Tech seal

Texas Tech Seal Aug. 30, 2022.

 Morgan Pickett

The Texas Tech University System extended an invitation to Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, an offer similar to the one that resulted in the addition of Midwestern State University in 2021.

The current Chancellor of Texas Tech and alumnus of SFA, Tedd L. Mitchell,  tweeted his announcement of inviting SFA to become a member of the system. 

 

According to the SFA Board of Regents website, they've received offers from Texas Tech System, Texas State, Texas A&M and the University of Texas.  

On Sept. 26, the Board of Regents at SFA sent a list of questions to each university to get a better understanding of each system. When asked how the Tech system would ensure the preservation of the Lumberjacks' identity, Texas Tech system responded, “The TTU System celebrates the uniqueness of our universities with a shared passion for rich histories and traditions.”

The Texas Tech system said it extended this offer because they believe it is an opportunity to enhance the strength and profile of the Texas Tech system, while promoting the success and brand of SFA.

