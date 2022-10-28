The Texas Tech University System extended an invitation to Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, an offer similar to the one that resulted in the addition of Midwestern State University in 2021.
The current Chancellor of Texas Tech and alumnus of SFA, Tedd L. Mitchell, tweeted his announcement of inviting SFA to become a member of the system.
As a proud @SFASU alumnus, it's an honor & privilege to invite SFA to become a member of the @TTUSystem.The Lumberjacks would be our flag bearer in East Texas, bringing & gaining value & strength by joining our system family. #AxEm x #RaiseTheAxe https://t.co/gGUfDIuAAP— Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. (@TeddLMitchell) October 26, 2022
According to the SFA Board of Regents website, they've received offers from Texas Tech System, Texas State, Texas A&M and the University of Texas.
On Sept. 26, the Board of Regents at SFA sent a list of questions to each university to get a better understanding of each system. When asked how the Tech system would ensure the preservation of the Lumberjacks' identity, Texas Tech system responded, “The TTU System celebrates the uniqueness of our universities with a shared passion for rich histories and traditions.”
The Texas Tech system said it extended this offer because they believe it is an opportunity to enhance the strength and profile of the Texas Tech system, while promoting the success and brand of SFA.
I want to thank the SFA community for its commitment to a thorough & transparent partnership discussion. We know decisions of this magnitude will impact numerous generations of Lumberjacks. We are thankful to the SFA Board of Regents for allowing us to be part of this process.— Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. (@TeddLMitchell) October 26, 2022
