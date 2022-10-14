A Crime Alert Notification for a sexual assault incident was issued on Oct. 14 at 1:39 p.m. The university received a report of sexual assault that occurred during the early morning hours in the Honors Hall Parking Lot (Z6-A) on Friday, Oct. 14. The suspects are three males, still unidentified and under investigation by Texas Tech Police.
For any information about the crime or future incidents, students are asked to contact Tech PD at 806.742.3931.
