Texas Tech has issued a Crime Alert Notification Thursday evening about a student repot of a sexual assault in an on-campus residence hall. The report occurred on Jan. 13, between a student and someone they knew.
The university asks if you have any information regarding the incident to contact the Title IX office at 806-834-1949.
