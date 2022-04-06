April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This month, students and Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) members have opened the discussion about what consent looks like.
Brooke Salgado, a third-year student from San Antonio majoring in criminology, said consent is ongoing and can be revoked at any time.
“Consent is a verbal and ongoing yes,” Salgado said. “Consent can be revoked at any time. Consent can only be given when you are in the right state of mind.”
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the nation’s largest anti-sexual assault nonprofit, reports that 26.4 percent of female undergraduates, 23.1 percent of transgender or gender nonconforming undergraduates, and 6.8 percent of male undergraduates experience sexual assault.
Salgado said sexual assault awareness is about advocating for survivors, and letting their voice be heard.
“Sexual Assault Awareness Month means to me being able to advocate and educate for those who are survivors,” Salgado said. “It’s important to me because people need to be aware that sexual assault is an issue that is very prevalent in our society. People need to know that survivors come from all walks of life.”
Aaliyah Turcios, a first-year student from Cypress studying pre-nursing, said consent is an understanding of what one is doing, and cannot be given when impaired.
“Consent to me means you have a full understanding of whatever you’re doing, and what you’re doing is something you want to do,” Turcios said. “I also believe you cannot be impaired when giving consent.”
RAINN adds that only 20 percent of college-aged sexual assault victims report the crime to police or campus authorities, and cites fear of reprisal and believing it was a personal matter as reasons why survivors don’t come forward.
Turcios added that Sexual Assault Awareness Month gives unheard victims the voice to share their story.
“Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a voice for those who have gone unheard to share their story,” Turcios said. “I believe it’s a month (when) we need to teach more people about what happens on the daily.”
Among the Title IX Office and Student Counseling Services, Risk Intervention and Safety Education is one of the largest on-campus resources for students to use to come forward about a sexual assault they’ve experienced.
Alex Faris the RISE’s program manager for peer education and outreach, said consent is something that must be given every step of the way.
“Consent is something that’s freely given and cannot be coerced,” Faris said. “If someone’s enumerated or intoxicated with a particular drug, they cannot give consent. So it’s something that is needed to be obtained every step of the way, the encounter, so just because a person gives consent for one activity doesn’t mean someone can just blindly forward without asking for future consent.”
Faris added that RISE is hosting a number of events during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, including defense training and their annual “Take Back the Night” event on April 27th, in honor of “Denim Day.”
Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of April, and received its name in 1998 when the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction. The court said the victim’s jeans were tight, implying consent because of the woman must have helped take her jeans off, according to the Denim Day website.
The case led to international outcry, and now Denim Day is used to combat victim blaming and spread awareness about sexual assault.
Faris also said he encourages sexual assault survivors to reach out to on-campus resources for help, particularly the Title IX office, which helps students file a police report and take legal action against their perpetrator.
“They have multiple resources on campus,” Faris said. “The three big ones that come to mind are the RISE office, the Title IX office, or they can go to Student Counseling Services. That person just experienced trauma. And perhaps the person who caused that trauma is in one of their classes. Title IX can better support them with doing a no-contact order. I highly recommend Title IX, they’re great.”
Faris said ending sexual assault is a community effort, but he urges young men to educate themselves on how to support survivors.
“One thing I want to particularly stress to young men, they play a vital role supporting a culture that fights sexual assault,” Faris said. “Title IX has often told me if a student who identifies as a woman experiences sexual assault, many times she’ll seek out a male friend to disclose this information. They (male students) need to know how to support survivors and consent education, that goes across the board for all students.”
