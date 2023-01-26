The presence and effects of seasonal depression are neither foreign to nor uncommon in college students. With the change in seasons and the absence of sunlight and warm temperatures that come with winter months, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), becomes increasingly more prevalent.
As defined by the Diagnostic Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), SAD is a type of major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern. It includes symptoms such as the general feeling of sadness or depression, a change in appetite or sleep, fatigue and difficulty concentrating or making decisions.
This issue of depression in college students is not shocking. However, with as much as we know about the effects a change of season can have on a young adult’s mental health, advice on how to cope with and overcome these feelings is not always accessible.
Krayah Wilson, a UMC therapist for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said the combination of the stressors in a student’s life, along with the change in weather, contributes to differences in students’ mental health and increased levels of depression and anxiety.
“You have pretty much this perfect storm of the sun setting earlier, it’s colder outside, you’re naturally inside more, you’re studying more for tests, you’re having test anxiety, you're stressed about going home and it’s like ‘Well, yeah, I’m gonna be different’,” Wilson said.
Wilson highlighted seven ways students can approach and deal with the depression that comes with this time of year.
Light Therapy
Wilson’s first piece of advice focused on the positive effects of light therapy, which involves the use of a special kind of lamp designed to be used when going outside and being in the sun isn’t possible. These lamps mimic sunshine, thus helping our bodies stick to a schedule by maintaining our circadian rhythms.
According to Wilson, our bodies see darkness and think we should be asleep (attributing to the sluggish, fatigued feelings that come with winter days) or see light and think we should be awake; these lamps help balance out those discrepancies.
Staying Proactive
A symptom of depression is the desire to remain indoors, not doing anything or seeing anyone. To battle this, Wilson suggests “making soft plans”, or plans with people you enjoy being around that you won’t feel pressured to adhere to if you are overwhelmed.
“…I think being proactive with making plans can help you get out of the depression and help motivate you to go spend time with people you enjoy,” Wilson said.
Engaging the Senses
Of the solutions that Wilson discussed, the most eccentric was her suggestion of aromatherapy and sauna visits. She said engaging the senses with heat and clean, citrusy smells can increase energy motivation.
With this, Wilson also suggested the application of sunscreen. Essentially, trick your mind into thinking of happier times with scents, sights, and sensations that bring out those memories.
“This sounds weird, but I swear by it. Putting sunscreen on in the winter, because the smell of sunscreen and engaging that sensory feeling can make you feel connected with summer in some way,” Wilson said.
Movement
Proven to be one of the most effective methods of dealing with depression, being physically active has countless benefits, according to Wilson. Anything from going on a walk, lifting weights, or just taking a shower can clear the mind and help boost motivation.
Wilson focused on just because you cannot workout for an hour each day or get out of bed long enough to go for a run, whatever you are capable of is enough.
“All movement is good,” Wilson said.
Wilson also recommended a tactic she calls ‘depression yoga,’ describing this as stretching and doing yoga poses while in bed.
Cleaning
Depression can often lead to unintentional messiness and the lack of energy to do anything about it. Living in a clean environment or seeing the progress that comes with doing laundry or taking out the trash can also be a mood-booster.
Wilson recommended setting a five-minute timer, cleaning for the duration, then stopping if you need and carrying on if you can. With this, you have the accomplishment of achieving something without pushing yourself too far and the added bonus of a slightly more livable space.
Journaling
Writing out one’s negative feelings can be an effective tactic to process and deal with negative emotions while simultaneously removing them from the cramped space in your head where they reside. Even with just a few sentences, the act of writing out and acknowledging those difficult emotions helps the brain process and overcome the thoughts weighing it down.
“A lot of times, we trap those really negative thinking cycles in our minds and feel like they have to stay there,” Wilson said. “And so, journaling just helps you get that out.”
Incorporating Vitamin-D rich foods
The last of Wilson’s recommendations is the incorporation of foods rich in Vitamin-D. These, such as mushrooms, tuna, milk, oranges, salmon, eggs and more can help balance out the sunlight our bodies lack with the cold, clouded winter season.
In the end, each individual’s battle with depression is different. There is no cure-all, no one right answer. However, we can hope that, with the advice and support of professionals like Krayah Wilson, the overwhelming feelings that come with the colder months can become at least a little more manageable.
With all the advice she offered, Wilson highlighted one of the best ways to battle and overcome these feelings is to surround yourself with people that care about you and to unabashedly seek help when you need it.
“The best way is to address [depression] head on, talk to a therapist, talk to your PCP, see about medication, talk to safe people around you, people that are going to validate you and not be critical of you,” Wilson said.
