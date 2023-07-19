After the passing of Senate Bill 17 and 18, Texas Tech University will see changes in regard to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Offices; changes made underwent the guidance of Texas Tech University’s System Office of General Counsel.
Senate Bill 17 states, “influencing hiring or employment practices at the institution with respect to race, sex, color, or ethnicity, other than through the use of color-blind and sex-neutral hiring processes in accordance with any applicable state and federal antidiscrimination laws; … ”
Changes confirmed by President Lawrence Schovanec in an email to all faculty, staff and students include:
Programs for K-12 students moved to Enrollment Management
Student success-focused units moved to Academic Innovation and Student Success
Faculty recruitment and hiring moved to Faculty Success
Student activities moved to Student Life
Communications moved to Communications & Marketing
Also stated in the email, administration are working alongside the Faculty Senate and the Office of General Counsel to revise policies regarding language if necessary. Revisions to existing policies will be announced following approval.
Changes in respect to Senate Bill 18 will go into effect Sept. 1.
“As a state institution, we will obey the letter and the spirit of these laws as we remain steadfast in our support of students, faculty and staff,” Schovanec stated in an email released July 19. "We have a duty to make a difference for Texas and Texans. We take these responsibilities very seriously and know that Red Raiders, as they’ve done for 100 years, will continue to positively impact the people of this state, nation and the world.”
