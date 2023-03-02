Aspects of a woman’s health are often labeled as inappropriate, taboo or uncomfortable, to the extent that it becomes impossible for young women to have a full understanding of their bodies and health thereof. To promote healthy lifestyles, it is essential for women know the preventative measures available to them, options for managing pain or discomfort and the impact that ignoring this information can have on their physical and mental well-being.
Dr. Jessica Gray, a Family Medicine physician at the University Medical Center, detailed the primary screenings for young women and the roles that each of them play. She highlighted pap smears starting at age 21, STD screenings once a year with every sexual partner and screening for additional cancers, depending on your family history.
For young women under the age of 21 who have not yet experienced a pap smear, the procedure can seem terrifying, a dark shadow residing in the not-so-distant future. Pap smears are designed to check for cervical cancer via a brush that removes cells from the cervix, as defined by the National Cancer Institute.
“If you have a very well-trained physician who does this all the time, who is happy to walk you through a pelvic exam as they do it and show you each of the tools as they do it … Obviously nobody is gonna say, ‘I love pelvic exams, they’re my favorite thing to do.’ There are some ways to make a pelvic exam more comfortable for a patient,” Gray said.
Open communication with a physician will not only make a patient more comfortable in new and nerve-racking situations, but will also allow them to be open with their doctor when potentially harmful symptoms become present.
“Being aware of what signs and symptoms are abnormal and not ignoring those symptoms and going to talk to your doctor are really, really important,” Gray said.
Along with pap smears and additional cancer evaluations, Gray emphasized the importance of STD screenings, especially with some of the widely-known connotations of Lubbock.
“Here in West Texas and the Lubbock area, we have some of the highest rates of really strange things like syphilis,” Gray said.
Gray said testing for STDs every six to 12 months, with every sexual partner, is extremely important for young women as they are becoming more sexually active.
In addition to these new and upcoming procedures facing most college-aged women, one topic that is familiar to all of them needs addressing as well: periods.
Each woman’s period is entirely unique, whether that is in regards to pain level or how long they bleed. However, the normalization of excessive cramping, heavy bleeding and missed cycles can lead to women ignoring the signs of something more pressing that needs to be addressed.
According to Gray, the number of days a woman bleeds is generally not indicative of an issue or problem and neither is skipping one period every few months. However, if a period is lasting for two weeks at a time with heavy bleeding and cramping or is being skipped for months at a time, these can be symptoms of something more serious.
“Uterine cancers and things like that are usually not very common in young women, but it is important if you’re having heavy bleeding to discuss this with your doctor,” Gray said.
In regards to pain, Gray said that painful periods can usually be treated with over-the-counter drugs such as Ibuprofen. If these do not help, hormonal options are often explored; these options usually consist of birth control.
“Lots of women who are not sexually active and never have been or just aren’t at the moment, may need birth control such as pills, shots, implants, things like that to control the pain of the periods and their cycles,” Gray said.
According to a 2017 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.9 percent of women aged 15-49 in the United States were currently using contraception. Gray described the benefits of birth control, even with women who are not sexually active, in that it helps regulate pain and establish normal cycles in young women.
A woman’s health does not just affect her physically; living in pain or discomfort will impact a woman’s personal, social and school life and make it hard to function normally. Gray described the impacts of a debilitating period and the depression and anxiety that can come from a woman not being able to attend class or focus on school work due to the abnormal pain or bleeding they may be facing.
“It is really important that we take care of our physical health because it does relate to our mental health as well,” Gray said.
Communication and honesty with a doctor is the most effective way to ensure healthy habits. A doctor is a woman’s source of information and assistance and should be utilized as a consistent resource.
“Your primary care doctor should be your partner in your health. They can help educate you, teach you about what preventative screenings are necessary,” Gray said. “They should be your advocate and be able to help you with understanding what kind of screenings are necessary, how to help you through a mental health crisis, how to treat any of these big concerns.”
