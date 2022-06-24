SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

The United States Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. This means all constitutional protections for abortions have been nullified and states are allowed to ban the practice of abortion.
This decision comes after a draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was leaked back in May regarding the SCOTUS decision to overturn the case.
Now, with a 6-3 decision to overturn the landmark case, the new decision gives the power to regulate abortion back to the states.
Many states have immediately banned abortion with no exceptions, while in Texas, the ban will take place in 30 days.
Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a "trigger law" which would end all access to abortion 30 days after the SCOTUS overturned the 1973 case. After this period of time has ended, it will be a second-degree felony to knowingly "perform, induce or attempt an abortion," according to the Texas House Bill 1280. The bill does not give an exception to situations of rape or incest.
The overturning does not interfere with a woman's right to freely travel to other states to receive an abortion in a state that will allow the procedure. Texas is not the only state with the trigger law; Oklahoma, Louisiana and 10 other states will also ban abortion.
New Mexico, Colorado and 18 other states have enacted previous laws to protect the right to abortion.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, stating, "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”
Four other Republican-appointed justices agreed with Alito. These justices were Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented from the opinion and were appointed by Democratic presidents.
Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the opinion and agreed with the Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy but did not agree with the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Editor's Note:
The Daily Toreador is looking for Tech students who wish to share their thoughts on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We would like to hear from any student who has an opinion — no matter what that opinion is.
Please contact us on Facebook or on Twitter @dailytoreador or message the Editor-in-Chief Arianna Flores on Twitter @AriannaFloresDT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.