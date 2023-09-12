Lassoes and hay bales flew through the air of the Livestock Arena at Texas Tech’s Department of Animal and Food Sciences this evening, where a flurry of rodeo-related contests took place.
Hosted by the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the Ag Olympics marked the beginning of Ag Week, a series of agriculture awareness-based events leading up to this Saturday’s home football game. The competition consisted of a variety of on-theme events, including hay bale throwing, dummy roping, potato sack racing, stick horse racing and more.
Chloe Krause, a third-year animal science major and president of the Student Agricultural Council, said tonight marks the return of the Ag Olympics after a multi-year hiatus.
“Ag Olympics has been going on for a while. But unfortunately, whenever the pandemic hit, Ag Olympics was no longer a thing. And so this is actually the first year that we've been able to bring it back to Davis College, and we're really proud of the success that we’ve had. We had 20 teams from … the entire university compete this evening,” Krause said. “And so it's really cool to see all these people come back out and support such a great cause for Ag Week.”
Brock Gorman, a third-year agricultural communications major from Canyon, said his group’s experience on the Tech Rodeo Team gave them a competitive edge.
“We throw hay bales every day when we're feeding our horses, you know, and then there’s roping the dummy, which, I mean, we grew up with a rope in our hands,” Corman said. “Everyone that’s on our team are all team-ropers … so all of us are pretty savvy.”
Conversely, Madison Zimmerman, a fourth-year animal science major from Glen Rose, is a beginner roper. Zimmerman said the Ag Olympics gave her both the opportunity and means to brush up on her rodeo-related abilities.
“(Roping is) something I've been trying to practice and get better at, and I heard that they had that as an event, so I was excited to be able to practice that skill,” Zimmerman said.
Out of all the evening’s events, Zimmerman said she enjoyed the teamwork-oriented competitions the most.
“I liked the barrel stick horse relay racing because it's just such a natural Western sport. It was cool to be able to do that and just have some fun,” Zimmerman said. “I think among our team it was very much more camaraderie based. I mean, obviously, we're competitive, we want to do well. But it was more of a feeling of fun and enjoyment.”
Krause said the competitive and camaraderie-based elements of the Ag Olympics work hand-in-hand.
“I think that the fun of it also brings out the competitive side of people,” Krause said. “We're all super close and we are one of the smaller colleges at Texas Tech, so having a very close-knit college and competitive college wanting to all come together to do something like Ag Olympics makes it very easy.”
The night culminated in a tie-breaking tug-of-war competition between the four finalists: Alpha Gamma Rho, Tech Rodeo Team, Kappa Alpha Theta and the Wildlife Society at Tech. In the final round, Alpha Gamma Rho, Tech’s agriculture-oriented fraternity, overpowered the Tech Rodeo Team, securing a narrow victory.
Matthew White, a junior agricultural education major from Joshua, is the vice president of Alpha Gamma Rho. White said the victory was well-earned and promised that the fraternity will be back next year to defend their title.
“We have a pretty competitive nature, we regularly compete, you know, within the fraternity.” White said. “So we just got out there, gave it our best shot and took home the trophy. We’re going to display it very prominently.”
