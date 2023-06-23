In response to the unprecedented tornado that struck Matador on Wednesday night, surrounding areas have put together relief efforts for those affected by the natural disaster.
Sgt. Justin Turney with the Motley County Sheriff's Office said as of now the town has a sufficient amount of supplies with an additional three semi-trucks full of supplies coming today. However, volunteers are needed; upon arrival, volunteers are asked to go to the bus barn located near 1600 Bundy St., Matador.
As of this morning, the Matador Fire Department posted via facebook that only monetary donations will be accepted at this time.
Locally, monetary donations can be made through any of the Happy State Banks under the Matador Relief Fund. Stefani Vergara with Happy State Bank said those with an account may make donations through phone transactions, and those banking elsewhere must make the donation in person. Happy State Bank is accepting cash or check donations.
The South Plains Food Bank delivered food June 22 to those affected and are accepting donations. Money can be donated electronically through the link below.
South Plains Food Bank donation link
Moreover, some members of the food-truck community in Lubbock are preparing meals to take to Matador.
The Shack, BBQ delivered food to Matador June 22. General manager Brandi White said the food truck will most likely make a trip next week with more food. In the meantime, The Shack, BBQ is accepting monetary donations for the city of Matador.
White said volunteer opportunities through The Shack, BBQ will be announced next week closer to when the trip will be made.
For Red Raiders personally affected by the Matador tornado the Raider Relief - Advocacy and Resource Center offers assistance and information for students in need.
The Daily Toreador will update as more information regarding how to help those affected is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.