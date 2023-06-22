The aquatic facilities at Texas Tech are open for the summer. A few amenities offered at the Rec Center include the leisure pool located adjacent to the aquatic center. The leisure pool offers a lazy river accompanied by a spa and wet deck. The aquatic center is a large pool with varying depths where lap swimming and water sports may take place.
These facilities are open for use to Tech students currently enrolled in summer courses (summer 1 or summer 2). However, online - only students must pay an additional fee to use the amenities as Rec fees are not included in tuition for those attending only virtual classes.
Those not enrolled at Tech may contact the Rec Center regarding member services during school hours to inquire about attaining a day pass for $12 or a month-long pass at $30. Individuals may also stop by the Membership Office Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m in room 202 on the second floor.
The aquatic facilities’ hours of operation are listed below.
Family Hours
Family hours indicate times when individuals under the age of 17 may attend the aquatic facilities.
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday
12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Leisure Pool
Those under the age of 17 may attend the leisure pool at the times listed below.
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
1 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday
12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The leisure pool is reserved for those 17 or older only on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The Lap Swim area of the leisure pool is reserved for those 17 or older between 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. on weekdays.
The Lap Swim portion of the leisure pool opens to all ages from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Sam's Place Poolside
Food and snacks are available for purchase at Sam's Place Poolside located in the same area as the aquatic facilities.
Monday - Friday
11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
