Ramadan, pronounced räməˈdän,ˈ is an Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims. For about a month, Muslims fast from food and water for the duration of sunrise until sun down. At this time, Muslims reflect on how to be closer and more connected with their faith.
Mohamad Altabaa, third-year microbiology student from Lubbock and president of the Muslim Student Association said Ramadan does not fall on the same day every year. This year, the holiday starts on April 2.
“Since it's on the lunar calendar, it actually goes back around two weeks every year. So for example, Ramadan last year was like April 14, or 16th,” Altabaa said.
Altabaa said while fasting includes food and water, during Ramadan, bad habits are fasted from as well. It is about letting go of worldly possessions in honor of Allah, God.
“I look at fasting, like in two ways,” Altabaa said. “First and foremost, it's an act of worship. So similar to how people pray or that kind of stuff. Fasting is in itself an act of worship. Number two, I find it a really good way to put yourself in somebody else's shoes.”
With conflicts in Ukraine and Yemen, Altabaa said that fasting makes him more empathetic as Muslims see those people in distress as brothers and sisters. This time in reflection allows Muslims to realize how blessed they are.
“Remembering our blessings and remembering how blessed we are in our situations and the trouble our brothers and sisters are going through around the world,” Altabaa said.
There are pillars of Islam that Muslims follow Altabaa said. The first pillar is ‘shahada’, which means there is no other God but Allah and Muhammad is the messenger of God. Allah is God in Arabic.
“The second pillar is actually prayer. So prayer five times a day. So as Muslims were required to pray five times a day,” Altabaa said. “ I just woke up I go, like, like, we have like a prayer in the morning. I pray around noon and evening times, sunset, and then nighttime.”
Altabaa said the third pillar is fasting, which includes some money. Muslims are required to give 2.5 percent of their annual income or wealth to charity, which connects to the fourth pillar, charity.
The last pillar, Altabaa said, is a pilgrimage to Mecca. Once in a Muslim’s life, they are to required to do a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Altabaa also said to break fast once the is sun set, a dinner is served. Iftar, which means to break fast, is a meal shared among family and the community.
“Literally every single day during Ramadan, the MSA (Muslim Student Association) will be sponsoring free Iftar dinners for every single Muslim student on campus,” Altabaa said. “We're expecting 100 to 150 meals every single day. And we already have them catered and sponsored, everything's done.”
Rowan Mahmoud Siddig, third-year biochemistry student from Fort Worth said Muslims in Sudanese culture break fast typically with a date and water before enjoying Iftar at sunset.
“We call it Maghrib. We break our fast, pray the Maghrib and we usually have a big feast that you have with all of your family.” Siddig said. “We all sit around it and eat as a family, maybe sometimes some friends and neighbors. And it's a sense of community and it's basically like a Christmas dinner every night.”
Siddig said there is a big difference when celebrating Ramadan in Sudan than in America. In the Middle East, there are lanterns and lights decorating the outside of homes and the streets.
“To put it in perspective, during Christmas time, you are constantly reminded that it's Christmas and everyone has this beautiful joy,” Siddig said. “And you feel surrounded by people who also celebrate Christmas but during Ramadan, I feel it is not as celebrated in America as it is back in Africa or the Middle East.”
Siddig said it is disheartening as a Muslim to see a negative connotation of Islam in America. She said Islam is a beautiful religion as the word Islam translated means “peace”.
Siddig is a member of MSA and said the organization will be hosting, along with other departments, a Ramadan banquet for students, faculty and staff.
“The Arabic language professor Rula Al-Hmoud is also going to be actually bringing dishes to our class,” Siddig said. “So people can try different types of cuisines that are served in Ramadan.”
There are two mosques in Lubbock. There is a main Mosque called The Islamic Center of South Plains and the Student Mosque that is closer to campus.
Samer Altabaa, the imam, the priest at the main Mosque in South Plains, said celebrating Ramadan in Lubbock is difficult because of the heat.
“Cities in the North in Michigan and New York, Pennsylvania, like those states have it a little bit easier, because it is not as hot as there,” Samer Altabaa said. “During the day we don't drink water so you might get easily dehydrated.”
Samer Altabaa said during this time, Muslims are enhancing their spirituality by staying away from worldly desires. To be more devoted to God and follow what is in The Holy Quran.
President of the Muslim Student Association said they will be hosting the Ramadan Banquet at 7 p.m. on April 14 in the Student Union Ballroom. It is required to RSVP before attending the event. Contact the organization or visit their Instagram for more information and to select a ticket.
“You could go ask any Muslim what’s their favourite month,” Mohama Altabaa said, “They're not gonna say July or August. They're gonna say Ramadan. Why? It's because it’s kind of like fuel for the soul.”
