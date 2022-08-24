With classes at Texas Tech set to start on Aug. 25, staff members at the newly renamed Raider Depot Campus Store are gearing up for their busiest time of the year.
The intent behind renaming the book store was to achieve more student involvement at Tech, said Mario Carvajal, store manager of the Raider Depot Campus Store.
“We want to integrate and be a part of our campus culture. One of the hashtags that we use on our Instagram is ‘your campus store’," Carvajal said. "That’s why you don’t see the name of the company in the store name. We renamed it because we want the student body to take ownership of the store."
Carvajal said the store's purpose is to serve and accommodate each student's needs.
“We want to be part of each student’s journey. We want to be there to support them, either through the products we carry or of course through the service we provide. The goal is to continue to improve the service that we offer,” Carvajal said.
Emily Contreras recently celebrated her one-year anniversary as an employee at Raider Depot, and currently serves as the General Merchandise Manager.
Contreras said that the name change to Raider Depot marks a new era for the campus bookstore.
“I think with the new name change we also want to have new expectations, needs and experiences met for all students,” Contreras said. ‘It’s kind of a fresh start as well with renaming, it’s a clean slate to become more accessible for students of all needs.”
Contreras said that the campus bookstore recently added Apple products to their inventory, and that students can expect to see discounts on devices bought directly through Raider Depot.
“We wanted to be more inclusive with Apple (products), especially since a lot of students need laptops and tablets,” Contreras said. “The plus side is that since we sell on campus, we aim to help students with an already-applied student discount. We’re cheaper than Best Buy, Apple, and other stores.”
Contreras added that she encourages students to buy what they need in advance to avoid bookstore traffic.
“Keep in mind that once classes start, we will be very busy so stay ahead on things you need like textbooks and merchandise,” Contreras said. “We will always try our best to meet your needs and offer the best customer service experience possible.
Elizabeth Pickell is a recent graduate of Texas Tech and is the Team Leader of Course Materials at Raider Depot.
Pickell said that Raider Depot is offering accommodations to work with students’ busy schedules.
“We added pickup in the evening to lower the traffic during the day,” Pickell said. “We also make accommodations because we realize not everyone can make it during the 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. window. We’re much more prepared than we were last year, we’ve been working since June and July to prepare for the first day of classes.”
Pickell added that as a former student, she recognizes that textbooks can be expensive, and she advises students to get the best deal possible.
“This is my personal advice as a student, but (students) should do what works best for them,” Pickell said. “If they need to rely on our competitors like Amazon, Chegg, and Thriftbooks, I would be morally remiss to tell them to not save money and do what’s best for them.”
Pickell added that certain items like access codes are best bought through the bookstore.
“Never buy used access codes, workbooks, or lab manuals,” Pickell said. “More than likely, they’re used and useless. We do offer a price match for Varsity Book Stores, and we’re happy to answer questions about where else to find books.”
Abby Rankin is a first-year finance student from Fritch, and a current employee of Raider Depot. Rankin said that working at the campus bookstore gave her more clarity on the best ways to save money.
“I compare prices at local bookstores and on Amazon,” Rankin said. “Students should compare prices and look everywhere to make sure you’re getting the best deal.”
Annie Fallon is a first-year agricultural business student from Bells said she’s holding off on buying her textbooks.
“I’m not buying my textbooks until my professors tell me exactly what I need,” Fallon said. “I feel like I have a lot of dual-credit textbooks I never needed; I only needed the test reviews which were posted online anyway.”
Fallon also advises her fellow students to find ways to save money when budgeting for textbooks.
“Utilize your dining bucks,” Fallon said. “I know my friends have spent a lot of money eating out. If you have the dining bucks money, why not use it?”
Hallee Leathers is a first-year pre-nursing student from Amarillo, and a friend of Fallon’s.
Leathers said she recommends her classmates budget by finding ways to get by without breaking the bank.
“Don’t go spending money and buying random things like you would back home,” Leathers said. “Think of ways that you and your friends can have fun without spending money.”
