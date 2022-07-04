For some, this was a typical Independence Day filled with patriotism and fun. For others, the current political climate has made it hard to celebrate.
Dozens of protestors gathered at Tim Cole Memorial Park in support of abortion rights at 4 p.m. July 4. Water and snacks were provided for those who came out, and organizers helped get people registered to vote.
Jude Johnson was the organizer behind this protest. She said she began planning it as soon as the Supreme Court released its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, enlisting the help of friends and Facebook groups.
“It was definitely a shock to see so many supporters in such a religious-based place, you know, and I thought we would get a lot of hate and negative feedback, but it’s been really supportive,” Johnson said.
She decided the protest should take place on July 4 because she feels minority groups have been denied freedom and rights Independence Day stands for, Johnson said. The turnout for the protest gave her hope.
Like several other protestors, Gabrielle Plata found the protest information on Facebook after looking for ways to share her voice here in Lubbock. As a survivor of sexual assault, Plata said the Supreme Court decision was mortifying.
“It was just horrible to be told that not only do I not have a say physically, sometimes, (in) what's done with your body, but to legally not have a say in what's done with your body, to not have a choice,” Plata said. “It broke my heart.”
A prevalent theme in the abortion debate has been the medical implications of the procedure and its effect on the mother and unborn fetus. Plata is an incoming medical school student at Texas Tech, and she said she has seen a great deal of misinformation on abortion coming from people in power.
“They (the public) want to put that trust — they see it on the news, or they see it even on the floor, the Senate floor, people talking about what they think of abortion and what they think abortion constitutes,” Plata said. “And they really don't know, they don't have the medical background to really say.”
Adoption is another topic closely tied to the abortion debate. According to a poll from the Pew Research Center, 57 percent of Americans said improving the adoption system would be an effective way to reduce abortions. Charlsa DeLucia, who has been a foster parent for nine years, said many people do not understand how flawed adoption and foster care are.
“It's overrun. It's an overworked system,” DeLucia said. “We don't have the funds to take care of kids and we know that these people (those against abortion) are not going to volunteer to become foster parents, so.”
DeLucia is also a government programs coordinator at University Medical Center. She works with the Sexual Assault Nurse Exams, or SANE, program. Because of her experience, DeLucia said she fears even more violence against women in the wake of the Supreme Court decision.
Nonetheless, DeLucia has been to three protests hosted in Lubbock in support of abortion rights. She said she has felt an air of kindness from protest organizers, who have offered snacks, water and sunscreen to protestors and counter-protestors opposing abortion.
She sees civil rights for marginalized groups becoming more limited in the future, DeLucia said.
“The people that organize this are younger, and they have done an amazing job, but it's going to be up to the younger generation to change things,” DeLucia said.
