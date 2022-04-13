Students gathered in Lot R07 between the Student Union Building and Administration Building in celebration of the pedestrian mall connecting the two. At a party hosted by President Lawrence Schovanec, students enjoyed free hamburgers, hot dogs and Bahama Bucks from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April. 13.
Carla E. Lovelace, senior event coordinator in the Office of the President, said the new pedestrian mall area was created to connect the Student Union Building and Memorial Circle for a more convenient way of travel for students and visitors on campus.
“The addition to the area makes it a more eco-friendly space for the students,” Lovelace said. “There’s some tables and fittings together. There’s electricity out here, so students who needed to study can charge their phones and laptops. It is also just a more convenient way for students and visitors to travel on campus.”
Martha Ritz, lead specialist operations division-utilities, said the work control engineering division of operations spent two years on the project, which included eight months of the original planning.
“They put together the whole project,” Ritz said. “They redesigned this space to make it more for the student’s use rather than just a parking lot, by closing off the streets and made it into a pedestrian-friendly area. They put benches, planted trees and my daughter even said they bring food trucks out here for the students.”
Ritz said the vendors of the construction company and Schovanec put together the whole event to present the finished product, as well as use the event as a chance to embrace and offer community to the student“Yeah, Schovanec set up this whole thing,” Ritz said. “With a little help from the vendor, they invited everybody and use it and the food is all on him. The Bahama Bucks is all on him for the students, staff, faculty and everybody to enjoy. So that’s what it’s all about.”
Lovelace, who was the overseer of the event, said the party was about the glorification of the space.
“The party was something the president wanted to do to celebrate the space,” Lovelace said. “And then to also, you know, thank the students, the faculty, the staff, just an appreciation kind for kind of all they do. Also, to have fun, which it is intended to, you know, provide a better campus environment.”
Schovanec said the idea for the project all began with safety considerations, while also providing more aesthetic qualities to the campus.
“First we needed to address the safety,” Schovanec said. “We’ve been talking about it for a few years, but we had a few incidents where students had close encounters with buses and lime scooters. We also just took this opportunity to beautify the campus, as you see it now connects to memorial circle and carries that feel of memorial circle and I’m proud of that.”
Event-wise, Schovanec originally wanted to do a ribbon-cutting, but some of his colleagues introduced the idea of turning it into a party.
“I thought it would be neat to have a ribbon-cutting, but somebody said, ‘let’s throw a party in the parking lot’ and I thought that was a better idea,” Schovanec said. “There were so many people involved in that, and I don’t know about you, but I think it was nice. It turned out really well, the free food, the free stuff. It definitely got people to come out.”
Schovanec said one of the best parts about the event was that it was a chance to embrace everyone that makes up the Tech community.
“Any time we can bring each other together, faculty, staff and students it’s good for us,” Schovanec said. “Tech is a big place and it’s easy to get in your own little corner and to come out and be around others is good. I think it creates a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for the university.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.