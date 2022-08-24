On Aug. 24, President Biden announced to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers who qualify.
According to National Public Radio, this forgiveness plan applies to loan borrowers making under $125,000 annually and $250,000 for married individuals that file taxes jointly.
The pause for student loans is extended through Dec. 31, 2022.
Sara Garcia, a third-year nursing major from Midland, said the cost of college is unfair. Garcia said loan forgiveness is something that should inevitably happen.
“I think it'll just make everybody's lives easier because I don't think that you should have to pay so much money to be a functioning member of society,” Garcia said. “If somebody goes into the workforce right outside of high school, it takes 20 to 30 years to be able to get paid the exact same amount that somebody is getting right outside of college, and I don't think that's fair.”
Logan Fink, a second-year Geosciences major from Lubbock, said student loan forgiveness alleviates the stress that comes with managing loan expenses on top of daily expenses.
“I think it'll be really beneficial, especially with the high cost of living nowadays,” Fink said. “It'll help them (loan borrowers) ease the pressure of all this rising inflation and all that and it'll help people be able to buy whatever they want.”
