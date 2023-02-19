The Texas Tech Police and Lubbock Police Department responded to a call near the student apartment complex, 25Twenty Sunday night.
LPD confirmed William Holmes, 23, called LPD and threatened to shoot officers if they responded to his location at the RaiderPass parking garage at 6:20 p.m.
Holmes called police again and threated to shoot at nearby houses and people if police did not respond quickly. With this in mind, police and SWAT arrived to the scene and LPD confirmed that Holmes left the garage and then was apprehended near his home, they did not find a weapon on him.
No injuries were reported. Holmes will be charged with terroristic threat and other unrelated charges.
LPD sent out an all-clear message at this time.
