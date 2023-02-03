Sunday, Jan. 29
1:25 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of THC oil and synthetic marijuana (controlled substances) at the 2800 block of 18th St. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
2:32 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to assisting Lubbock Police Department at the Raiders Walk apartments.
Monday, Jan. 30
9:42 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana at Murdough Residence Hall. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the student signed and was released.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
4:03 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z5-C parking lot.
5:11 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the R13 parking lot.
6:22 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at Carpenter/Wells Residence Hall.
8:25 p.m. A Tech officer released two students, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage. Both students were also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which they signed and were released.
Thursday, Feb. 2
11:48 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the R31 tow lot. Headphones were stolen from a secured vehicle.
4:12 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property, at an unknown location. A vehicle was damaged.
8:40 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the Z3-K parking lot. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the student signed and was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.