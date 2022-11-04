Friday, Oct. 28
9:20 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the unlawful disclosure of promotion of intimate visual materials, harassment and breach of computer security at Stangle Residence Hall.
3:52 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident with injuries in the 3200 block of 19th street.
9:40 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of THC Oil (a controlled substance) in the Z4-P parking lot.
10:58 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for public intoxication at Chitwood Residence Hall. The individual was transported to the county jail.
Saturday, Oct. 29
2:32 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of University Avenue following a traffic violation on the 2500 block of Broadway Street. The student was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded by Lubbock Wrecker Services.
Midnight: A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property in the 2900 block of 18th Street.
3:19 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for a failure to identify, possession of alcohol by a minor, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon in the Z5-C parking lot. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded by Lubbock Wrecker Services.
8:40 p.m. A Tech officer issued two students county citations for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Canton Avenue. Both students signed citations and were released.
9 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the R-2 parking lot. The individual was transported to the county jail. County citations were also issued to 2 non-students for possession of alcohol and possession of e-cigarettes by a minor. The two individuals signed the citations and were released.
10:27 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z7-A parking lot.
10:44 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at West Village B Residence Hall. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon.
11:24 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to unwanted communications, which occurred from an off-campus location.
Sunday, Oct. 30
2:45 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for the consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of a fictitious license at Chitwood Residence Hall. The student was transported to the county jail.
Monday, Oct. 31
12:12 a.m. A Tech officer completed an emergency detention on a student at Clement Residence Hall. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon.
2:29 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for assault (bodily injury) at Weymouth Residence Hall. The individual was issued a criminal trespass warning from all Tech property and transported to the county jail.
2:59 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the unlawful disclosure of intimate visual materials at Stangle Residence Hall.
8:45 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident without injuries in the 1500 block of Texas Tech Parkway.
9:49 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft in the Biology Building. A computer was stolen from an unsecured classroom.
12:51 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for possession of a fictitious license at Memorial Circle. The student signed the citation and was released.
6:33 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of THC Oil (a controlled substance) in the Z4-P parking lot. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of tobacco by a minor, which the student signed and was released.
7:28 p.m. A Tech officer investigated stalking at Murdough Residence Hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
7:40 a.m. A Tech officer investigated an accident involving the damage to a vehicle(hit and run) without injuries in the 3600 block of 5th Street.
12:34 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the west bicycle racks at Murdough Residence Hall, which a bicycle was stolen.
2:21 p.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property in the 1900 block of University Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
12:07 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the R-13 parking lot. The student was transported to the county jail.
10:37 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana, a Lubbock Police Department warrant, and a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying expired license plates. The arrest occurred in the 3100 block of 18th street, following a traffic stop. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was released to a family member.
1:06 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident without injuries involving a university vehicle in the 600 block of Canton Avenue.
4:55 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to suspicious activity in the basement of the School of Law.
7:06 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident without injuries in the 2800 block of 18th street.
8:02 p.m. A Tech officer released 2 students, pending the filing of charges, for the possession of marijuana in the Z2-D parking lot. A county citation was also issued to 1 of the students for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the student signed and both were released.
Thursday, Nov. 3
4:37 p.m. A Tech officer issues a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z3-K parking lot. The student signed the citation and was released.
7:01 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for failure to identify and multiple outstanding warrants in the 1400 block of Flint Avenue following a check on 2 suspicious people. A 2nd non-student was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants, possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were issued criminal trespass warnings for all Tech property and both were transported to the county jail.
9:20 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the northwest bicycle racks of West Village A Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
