Sunday, Nov. 13
2:03 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication at Talkington Residence Hall. The student was transported to the county jail.
2:10 a.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of chargers, for possession of marijuana on the 2500 block of 17th street.
3:40 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a false alarm or report at Carpenter/Wells Complex building 10. A fire alarm pull station was activated.
4:42 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for assault (family violence) at Carpenter/Wells Complex. The student was transported to the county jail.
1:07 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the Z1-B parking lot in which a student’s vehicle was damaged.
2:21 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, at the intersection of Broadway Street and Akron Avenue.
9:45 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving while intoxicated and driving while license invalid on the 3600 block of 19th street. The individual was transported to the county jail and wrecker services impounded the vehicle.
Monday, Nov. 14
8:03 a.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the C-11 parking lot.
12:51 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Student Union building. The magnetic “security” place card was stolen from a university vehicle.
2:23 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the east bicycle racks at Horn Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
12:24 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials at Stangel Residence Hall.
9:45 a.m. A Tech officer investigated an accident involving damage to a vehicle (hit and run) on the 1000 block of Texas Tech Parkway.
10:03 a.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for the Science Building at the Physics & Geosciences Building.
11:38 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information at Carpenter/Wells Complex. A student’s information was stolen and used online.
2:13 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z5-C parking lot.
3:25 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the Z4-R parking lot.
5:35 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an accident involving damage to a vehicle (hit and run) on the 3600 block of Texas Tech Parkway.
7:41 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possessing THC Oil and Adderall (controlled substances) in the R-20 parking lot, following a traffic stop. Wrecker services impounded the student's vehicle and the student was transported to the county jail.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
9:49 a.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for possessing a fictitious license, following a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Akron Avenue. The student signed the citation and was released.
1:37 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z6-A parking lot. A firearm was stolen from a secured vehicle.
6:13 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possessing Adderall (a controlled substance) and possession of an e-cigarette by a minor in the R-34 parking lot. The student was transported to the county jail and wrecker services towed the vehicle.
Thursday, Nov. 17
1:42 a.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for an assault that occurred at Chitwood Residence Hall. The student also received a county citation for consumption of alcohol by a minor, which the student signed and was released.
5:15 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property on the 2700 block of 18th Street. A vehicle’s driver-side window was broken.
10:45 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at Weymouth Residence Hall.
