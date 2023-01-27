Read about the incidents reported Tech PD responded to throughout the Tech campus this week.
The following are reported incidents the Texas Tech Police Department responded to throughout the week:
Sunday, Jan. 22
1:12 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of University Avenue. The student was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
7:19 a.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the R-13 parking lot. A parking sign pole was damaged.
4:55 p.m. A Tech officer completed an emergency detention on a student at Gordon Residence Hall. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon.
5:16 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an alleged sexual assault at Murdough Residence Hall.
Monday, Jan. 23
3:05 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for an outstanding Lubbock County warrant in the C-1 South parking lot. The student was transported to the county jail.
5:45 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z4-P parking lot. Money and tools were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
7:50 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a Lubbock County citation for possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of e-Cigarettes by a minor in the 1900 block of Flint Avenue. The student signed the citation and was released.
9:10 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 800 block of University Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
3:04 a.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping in the Z1-B parking lot.
4:29 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the Z7-A parking lot. The student and a second student were also issued county citations for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both students signed their citations and were released.
5:49 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of synthetic marijuana (a substance), driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a fictitious license. A second student was arrested for possession of cocaine, psilocybin, THC oil (substances) and possession of e-Cigarettes by a minor in the 2600 block of Broadway Street. Both students were transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
7:35 p.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the 600 block of University Avenue. The individual was issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the individual signed and was released.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
11:12 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a student observing concerning behavior at the Carpenter/Wells Complex Leadership Development Center.
4:07 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to found contraband at Carpenter/Wells Residence Hall.
Thursday, Jan. 26
3:41 a.m. A Tech officer completed an emergency detention on a student at Carpenter/Wells Residence Hall. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon.
10:28 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the northwest bicycle racks at Clement Residence Hall. A secured bicycle and lock were stolen.
3:36 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 3100 block of 19th Street.
5:25 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 2500 block of Drive of Champions.
8:33 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials at Chitwood Residence Hall.
11:54 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an assault by threat in the Sam’s Place West parking lot. An unknown male attempted to strike a student in the face and fled the scene.
