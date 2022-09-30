Sunday, Sept. 25
2:26 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance that occurred in the Flint Avenue parking garage. The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
2:52 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving while intoxicated that occurred in the 1100 block of University Avenue. The non-student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail and the vehicle was impounded by Lubbock Wrecker services.
4:01 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for public intoxication that occurred in the 700 block of Indiana Avenue. The non-student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
8:47 a.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief that occured on the west side of the Library. A statue was damaged.
9:28 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to an assault that occurred at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Monday, Sept. 26
2:43 a.m. A Tech officer investigated an assault that occurred in Stangel Residence Hall, in which a student had assaulted another student.
2:50 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to unwanted communications that occurred at the Student Union Building.
3:28 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to the Office of Student Conduct referrals that occurred in the 2700 block of Drive of Champions during the Texas Tech football game.
5:16 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle that occurred in the Z3-F parking lot.
9:41 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property that occurred in the Z2-B parking lot.
11:43 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft by fraud that occurred at the Clement Residence Hall. Two students had money stolen from their bank account, following an online transaction.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
10:11 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic incident, without injuries, that occured in the 700 block of University Avenue.
11:14 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft that occurred at the bicycle racks of Stangel Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
12:19 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property that occured in the Z5-C parking lot. A student’s vehicle was damaged.
1:16 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property that occurred in the north visitor parking lot at West Hall.
3:03 p.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property that occurred in the Texas Tech University's Health Sciences Center Preston Smith Library.
3:57 p.m. A Tech officer documented damaged property that occurred in the Health Sciences Center Academic Classroom Building visitor parking lot. A Texas Tech Traffic and Parking bollard was damaged.
5:12 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a damaged vehicle that occurred in the Z2-D parking lot.
8:57 p.m. A Tech officer arrested three non-students, which occurred in the Z4-P parking lot. One of the non-students was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and issued Lubbock County citations for possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of a fictitious license. A second non-student was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was issued a Lubbock County citation for possession of e-cigarettes by a minor. A third non-student was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of e-cigarettes by a minor. All three non-students were transferred to Lubbock County Jail and the vehicle was towed by Lubbock Wrecker services.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
2:24 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft that occurred at the north bicycle rack at the Black Cultural Center. A secured bicycle was stolen.
2:28 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft that occurred at the north bicycle racks of Murray Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
5:13 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft that occurred at the northeast bicycle racks of Hulen Residence Hall. A secured bike was stolen.
5:15 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft that occurred at the north bicycle racks of the Civil Engineering Building. A secured bicycle and lock were stolen.
5:59 p.m. A Tech officer investigated striking an unattended vehicle that occurred in the Z3-F parking lot.
10:41 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a burglary of a motor vehicle that occurred in the Z3-M parking lot. U.S. currency was taken from an unsecured vehicle.
11:35 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon (handgun), that occurred in the 1700 block of Texas Tech Parkway. The non-student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail and the vehicle was impounded by the Lubbock Wrecker Services.
Thursday, Sept. 29
3:55 a.m. A Tech officer investigated unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials that occurred at Coleman Residence Hall.
