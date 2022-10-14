Sunday, Oct. 9
2:04 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication at Weymouth Residence Hall. The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
3:07 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication at Weymouth Residence Hall. The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
9:48 a.m. A Tech officer documented an abandoned vehicle on Red Raider Ave. Lubbock Wrecker Services impounded the vehicle.
7:21 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for an outstanding Pardon and Parole warrant, failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia that occurred on the 3400 block of 15th St. The non-student was issued a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property and transported to Lubbock County Jail.
8:59 p.m. A Tech officer completed emergency detention on a student at Stangel Residence Hall. The student was transported to the sunrise canyon.
Monday, Oct. 10
7:29 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident that resulted in injuries on Texas Tech Parkway.
5:29 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an unattended vehicle between 3:06 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Recreation Center parking lot.
6:40 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a burglary of a motor vehicle between 12:00 and 6:05 p.m. in the Z4-P parking lot. Various items were stolen from this vehicle.
7:32 p.m. A Tech officer went to the architecture to see if a student was okay. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon voluntarily.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
9:46 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a damaged unattended vehicle in the C1 South parking lot.
9:56 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the theft of a secured bicycle at Talkington Residence Hall north bicycle racks.
1:00 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the theft of uniforms and keys stolen by a former employee at the Texas Tech University Physical Plant, Facilities Maintenance.
1:20 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident without injuries in the Flint Ave. parking garage.
1:50 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a hit-and-run traffic accident without injuries on 4th St. and Flint Ave.
8:00 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a hit-and-run traffic accident without injuries in the Flint Ave. parking garage.
11:11 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the theft of a secured bicycle and lock at Wall Residence Hall north bicycle racks.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
10:08 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the theft of a secured bicycle at Knapp Residence Hall west bicycle racks.
11: 42 a.m. An officer investigated a burglary from a secured trailer at Lubbock Lake Landmark.
2:25 p.m. A Tech officer documented information of a disruptive student at Transportation and Parking Services.
3:11 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an unattended vehicle in the R3 parking lot.
3:26 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident without injuries in the C1 parking lot.
4: 23 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z4-N parking lot with no property stolen.
Thursday, Oct. 13
1:03 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a Lubbock County citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z5-C parking lot. After the student signed the citation, the student was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.