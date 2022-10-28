Sunday, Oct. 23
2:02 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Broadway St. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail.
3:19 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the R-21 parking lot. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail.
4:24 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 3900 block of 4th St. The non-student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
9:44 a.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the west bicycle racks at the Carpenter/Wells complex. A secured bicycle was stolen.
12:29 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to an alleged sexual assault.
4:44 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft and credit/debit card abuse in the R-2 parking lot. Unsecured wallets, iPhones, jewelry and a belt were stolen.
5:47 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the northeast bicycle racks at the Honors Hall. A secured bike and lock were stolen.
6:07 p.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning at 19th St. and Avenue W.
8:25 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and e-cigarettes by a minor in the R-19 Wiggins parking lot. The non-student was transported to Lubbock County Jail and was issued a criminal trespass warning.
Monday, Oct. 24
2:30 a.m. A Tech officer investigated unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials at Chitwood Residence Hall.
9:58 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to Office of Student Conduct referrals in the 2700 block of Drive of Champions.
11:01 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a false fire alarm at Horn Residence Hall.
1:34 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to assisting the DPS at Carpenter Wells Residence Hall.
3:16 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic incident in the R-20 parking lot that included a university vehicle.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
2:02 a.m. A Tech officer completed an emergency detention on a student at Urbanovsky Park. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon.
3:52 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and burglary of a building at Jones AT&T Stadium. The non-student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail and issued a criminal trespass warning.
7:51 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic incident in the 700 block of Flint Ave.
8:38 a.m. A Tech officer issued four students citations for possession of a fictitious license and possession of alcohol and e-cigarettes by a minor at Chitwood Residence Hall.
12:20 p.m. A Tech officer investigated burglary of a motor vehicle in the Health Sciences Center F-2 parking lot. A purse was stolen from the secured vehicle.
5:44 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the east bicycle racks at Coleman Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
8:43 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident at the intersection of Texas Tech Parkway and 10th St.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
11:46 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft in the Z5-C parking lot. A license plate was stolen.
1:13 p.m. A Tech officer investigated burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z3-M parking lot. A radar detector and money was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
1:43 p.m. A Tech officer investigated burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z3-M parking lot. Several pairs of shoes were stolen from a secured vehicle.
2:25 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at Sam’s Place West. A student’s unsecured wallet and contents were stolen.
4:09 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Health Sciences Center D-3 parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
5:08 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident that included injuries at the intersection of 19th St. and Boston Ave.
5:51 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the west bicycle racks at the Southwest Collection Building. A secured bike was stolen.
10:15 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana at Chitwood Residence Hall. The student was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 27
12:36 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication at Hulen Residence Hall. The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
2:07 a.m. A Tech officer issued a student a citation for consumption of alcohol by a minor at Murdough Residence Hall.
11:34 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident involving a university vehicle at the west perimeter at Reese campus.
4:02 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident in the 2900 block of 19th St.
4:41 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z7-A lot.
9:18 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident with injuries in the 400 block of University Ave.
11:34 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of a controlled substance (THC) in the 3000 block of 18th St.
