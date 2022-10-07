Sunday, Oct. 2nd
8:41 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student occurring at J.T. & Margret Talkington Residence Hall, the student was then transported to Covenant Emergency Room by Emergency Medical Services.
6:26 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to an alleged assault, occurring at Gordon Residence Hall.
10:26 p.m. A Tech officer arrested two students for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring in the Z4-P parking lot. The students were then transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
Monday, Oct. 3rd
9:09 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic incident, with injuries, occurring on the 3000 block of 15th street.
9:42 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to found property on the 3000 block of 15th street.
11:35 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z3-G parking lot. U.S. currency and a radar detector were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
3:41 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a Lubbock County citation for possession of e-Cigarettes by a minor in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage. A second student was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both students were released after signing their citations.
4:12 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to an alleged assault at Horn Residence Hall.
7:30 p.m. A Tech officer investigated stalking at Gordon Residence Hall.
8:53 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic incident, without injuries on the 1800 block of Texas Tech Parkway.
Tuesday, Oct. 4th
3:32 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a suspicious person at the Media & Communications Building.
5:53 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z4-M parking lot. A firearm was stolen from a secure feeling.
6:57 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the northwest bicycle racks at the Civil Engineering Building. A secured bicycle and lock were stolen.
Wednesday, Oct. 5th
8:38 a.m. A Tech officer investigated theft in the basement of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Physician Medical Pavilion. U.S. currency was stolen from an unsecured area.
8:45 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic incident, with injuries in the 3100 block of 18th Street.
11:05 a.m. A tech officer investigated theft at the north bicycle racks at West Village B Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
12:23 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z2-D parking lot. Various Items were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
2:00 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to suspicious behavior at the Media & Communications Building.
2:18 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials at Weymouth Residence Hall.
3:33 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a damaged property in the C-15 parking lot.
5:14 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic incident, with injuries in the C-1 south parking lot.
5:15 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the R14 parking lot.
7:28 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the English & Philosophy Building. Video games were stolen from an unsecured office.
7:41 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at J.T. & Margret Talkington Residence Hall.
11:05 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the Student Recreation Center. Sixty-five dollars in U.S. currency was stolen from an unattended backpack.
Thursday, Oct. 6th
9:04 a.m. A Tech officer documented damaged property in the C11 parking lot.
10:18 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a student disturbing a classroom at the Science Building.
10:24 a.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the bicycle racks at Knapp Residence Hall. A secured bicycle and lock were stolen.
11:03 a.m. A Tech officer issued a Lubbock County citation to a student for assault (by threat) at West Village A Residence Hall. A student threatened another student.
1:51 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft by fraud at the Engineering Key.
3:34 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for the possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z1-B parking lot. A second non-student was arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to Lubbock County Jail.
5:40 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the bicycle racks at Coleman Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
6:08 p.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at Jones AT&T Stadium. Headphones were stolen.
11:10 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication and possession of e-Cigarettes by a minor at the 1800 block of Flint Avenue. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.