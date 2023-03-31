Sunday, March 26
12:19 a.m. A Tech officer documented information about a welfare check on a student at the Chitwood/Weymouth Residence Hall lobby.
2:38 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for driving while intoxicated, possession of a THC Oil, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a minor in the 1700 block of Akron Avenue. The student was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
3:03 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to assisting another agency (Lubbock Police Department) on the west side of the Museum. See Lubbock Police Department case number 23-8929.
6:37 p.m. A Tech officer investigated harassment at Hulen Residence Hall. A student received unwanted communications from another student.
11:12 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the Z4-N parking lot. A motorcycle was damaged.
Monday, March 27
7:33 a.m. A Tech officer documented damaged property in the R-3 parking lot. A sign was damaged by a vehicle.
8:20 a.m. A Tech officer investigated graffiti at the Student Union Building. Markings and slogans were made on the wall of multiple restrooms with an indelible marker and paint.
9:50 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft in an online chat group. U.S. currency was stolen.
10:12 a.m. A Tech officer documented damaged property in the 700 block of Flint Avenue. The glass was damaged at a bus stop.
11:57 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft in the Z4-R parking lot. A license plate was stolen.
4:55 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to suspicious activity at the Civil Engineering building.
5:11 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 3700 block of 4th Street.
Tuesday, March 28
12:16 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the southeast bicycle racks at Horn Residence Hall. A scooter was stolen.
5:20 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Rawls College of Business Administration building. Unsecured U.S. currency was stolen.
5:40 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an assault (by threat) at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. A non-student was threatened by another non-student.
Wednesday, March 29
9:05 a.m. A Tech officer investigated graffiti at the Dairy Barn. Markings were made, with paint, on an LP&L electrical box.
1:09 p.m. A Tech officer documented damaged property in the C-12 parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
5:50 p.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for driving the wrong way on one-way in the Engineering Key. The individual was transported to Covenant Medical Center by Lubbock Emergency Medical Services for a medical emergency.
6:45 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the C-15 parking lot. A vehicle window was damaged.
9:51 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property in the west commuter parking lots. A vehicle window was damaged.
Thursday, March 30
12:43 a.m. A Tech officer arrested two students for public intoxication and possession of a fictitious license in the R-7 parking lot. Both students were transported to the county jail.
5:31 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at Drane Hall. An unsecured bicycle was stolen.
6:31 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Student Wellness Center. An unsecured tricycle was stolen.
6:45 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Rawls College of Business. An unsecured electric skateboard was stolen.
10:19 p.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana and possession of THC Gummies (a substance) in the 2200 block of 15th Street. A second non-student was released, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana and was issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The second individual signed the citation and both were released.
