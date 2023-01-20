Sunday, Jan. 15
3:29 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property on the north side of Kent Hance Chapel. A university vehicle was damaged.
3:52 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for evading arrest and tampering with evidence at the Kent Hance Chapel. The individual was issued a criminal trespass warning for all Tech property and was transported to the county jail.
3:54 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving while intoxicated in the R-31 parking lot. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
1:33 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for theft by shoplifting at the South Plains Mall while working off-duty employment at Dillard’s Department Store. The individual was transported to the county jail.
2:55 p.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the Rec Sports Softball Fields parking lot. The individual signed the citation and was released.
3:48 p.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for all Tech property under Pedestrian Bridge #1 (Jones Stadium). The individual signed the warning and was released.
6:55 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z6-A parking lot.
Monday, Jan. 16
12:05 a.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief at the Broadway Fountain. Soap was poured into the water.
3:04 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for having no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 400 block of University Avenue. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
9:24 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the Z3-D parking lot. Multiple items were stolen from a secured vehicle.
12:24 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage. Speakers and tools were stolen from a secured vehicle.
4:44 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the Z5-B parking lot. A student's vehicle was damaged.
11:01 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at the Media and Communications building.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
12:36 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at Gordon Residence Hall. EMS transported the student to Sunrise Canyon for voluntary committal.
2:19 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, at the intersection of Akron Avenue and Glenna Goodacre Boulevard.
3:33 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for possession of e-cigarettes by a minor in the Z4-P parking lot. The student signed the citation and was released.
7:29 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of a fictitious license at the United Supermarkets Arena. The student signed the citation and was released.
7:35 p.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for all Tech property at the Commons at Talkington Residence Hall.
9:41 p.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the Z3-G parking lot. The individual was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the individual signed and was released.
Thursday, Jan. 19
12:06 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of THC oil (a controlled substance) at Weymouth Residence Hall. The student was transported to the county jail.
2:26 a.m. A Tech officer issued 2 students county citations for possession of alcohol by a minor in the Z5-C parking lot. Both students signed their citations and were released.
3:03 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for driving while intoxicated and possession of a fictitious license at Flint Avenue and Main Street. The student was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.