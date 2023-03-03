Sunday, Feb. 26
2:14 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for assault (domestic violence) at Coleman Residence Hall. The student was transported to the University Medical Center by medical services before being transported to the county jail.
2:14 a.m. A Tech officer investigated burglary of a habitation and assault at Coleman Residence Hall.
8:45 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the Z5-B parking lot. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the student signed and was released.
10:05 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a dispute between roommates at Weymouth Residence Hall.
Monday, Feb. 27
10:18 a.m. A Tech officer investigated theft at the College of Engineering Research Center, located in the 4400 block of 4th Street. Construction equipment and an air conditioner were stolen.
5:37 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for two warrants in the Z2-B parking lot, following a traffic stop. The individual was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and a criminal trespass warning for all Tech property. The individuals vehicle was impounded by wrecker services and the individual was transported to the county jail. While at the jail, the individual was additionally charged with possession of Oxycontin and Methamphetamine and possession of prohibited substances in a correctional facility.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
8:29 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to concerning behavior at the Larry Combest Center.
11:48 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property in the Z4-M parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
1:13 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an accident involving damage to a vehicle (hit and run) in the 800 block of Akron Avenue.
11:37 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a medical call at Chitwood Residence Hall. A student was transported to the University Medical Center by medical services.
Wednesday, March 1
1:12 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, with reported injuries, in the 2500 block of 8th Street.
1:19 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a damaged vehicle in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage.
5:08 p.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of THC oil (a substance) in the 2400 block of 5th Street. A second non-student was issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the individual signed, and both were released.
5:54 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 500 block of University Avenue.
Thursday, March 2
10:25 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Chemistry building. Unsecured Apple AirPods were stolen.
3:24 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of THC Oil and THC Gummies (substances) and possession of an abusable volatile chemical at Sneed Residence Hall. The student was also issued county citations for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fictitious license, which the student signed. The student was transported to the county jail.
5:53 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the Z4-P parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.