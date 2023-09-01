Sunday, Aug. 27
1:05 a.m. A Tech officer arrested two students for public intoxication in the Z5-C parking lot. The two students were transported to the county jail.
4:53 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving while intoxicated in the R-13 parking lot. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
8:01 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft in the Z2-D parking lot. Gasoline was stolen from a vehicle.
Monday, Aug. 28
12:33 a.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for theft of a bicycle at the south bicycle racks at Bledsoe Residence Hall. A bicycle was stolen and recovered. The individual was also released pending the filing of charges for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, and was issued a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property. The individual was released to Emergency Medical Services and transported to the University Medical Center.
1:31 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for an outstanding county capias warrant in the 2600 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The individual was transported to the county jail.
8:47 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a vehicle at the Grantham Complex. Miscellaneous equipment was stolen from a secured vehicle.
8:49 a.m. A Tech officer investigated an accident involving damage to a vehicle in the C11 parking lot.
9:34 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Biology Building bicycle racks. A secured bicycle was stolen.
10:19 a.m. A Tech officer documented damaged property in the S1 parking lot. A vehicle window was damaged.
11:26 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Holden Hall bicycle racks. A secured bicycle was stolen.
2:01 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the C11 parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
2:44 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to unwanted communications at the Central Heating & Cooling Plant I.
3:17 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z4-P parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
3:56 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the C11 parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
4:08 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z4-P parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
3:40 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for an outstanding county warrant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2500 block of 8th Street. The student was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
5:02 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z3-D parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
6:27 p.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the 3300 block of 18th Street, following observed suspicious activity in a vehicle. The individual also received a county citation for an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, which they signed and were released.
7:34 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident involving a university vehicle, without injuries in the Recreation Center north parking lot.
9:18 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for public intoxication and failure to identify at the United Supermarkets Arena. The individual was issued a criminal trespass warning for all Tech property and was transported to the county jail.
10:25 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for criminal trespass and a county warrant at the United Supermarkets Arena. The individual was transported to the county jail.
11:27 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a verbal altercation in the C16 parking lot.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
2:56 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for public intoxication in the R3 parking lot. The individual was transported to the county jail.
7:47 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the C4 parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
Thursday, Aug. 31
1:55 a.m. A Tech officer issued two students county citations for consumption of alcohol by a minor at Chitwood Residence Hall. The students signed the citations and were released.
5 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the south bicycle racks at Bledsoe Residence Hall. A bicycle was stolen.
9:58 a.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z7-A parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
1:01 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, with minor injuries, at 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway.
