Sunday, April 9
4:58 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. The student was transported to the county jail.
7:36 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia at Clement Residence Hall. The student signed the citation and was released.
Monday, April 10
12:05 a.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of THC Oil (a substance) in the R-18 parking lot.
12:26 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of marijuana and an outstanding Lubbock County Sheriff's Office warrant in the R1 parking lot. The individual was transported to the county jail. A second non-student was issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the individual signed and was released.
8:13 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to an alleged stalking at Stangel Residence Hall.
Tuesday, April 11
5:27 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the west bicycle racks at Sneed Residence Hall. A secured electric scooter was stolen.
7:10 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of mushrooms and synthetic marijuana, possession of tobacco by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z4-P parking lot. The student was transported to the county jail.
Wednesday, April 12
8:42 a.m. A Tech officer investigated graffiti at the Biology Building. Markings were spray painted on a utility box.
5:48 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana in the Z3-L parking lot. The student was also issued county citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a fictitious license and for possession of tobacco by a mino. The student was transported to the county jail.
11:03 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the Z2-D parking lot. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the student signed and was released.
Thursday, April 13
12:11 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of mushrooms (a substance), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z4-P parking lot. The student was transported to the county jail.
12:51 a.m. A Tech officer investigated the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information at the Carpenter/Wells Residence Hall.
2:49 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a dispute between staff members in the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center basement.
12:18 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 3100 block of 18th Street.
4:39 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at Wall Residence Hall. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon for a voluntary committal.
6:48 p.m. A Tech officer on duty investigated a striking of an unattended vehicle in the Z7 parking lot.
9 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a damaged vehicle in the 2500 block of Broadway Street.
10:54 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for evading arrest or detention (on foot) at the Carpenter/Wells Complex. The student was also released, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana and issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The student was transported to the county jail. Two other students were released, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana and issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The two students signed their citations and were released.
