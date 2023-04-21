Sunday, April 16
12:27 a.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for disorderly conduct and possession of a fictitious license in the 1100 block of University Avenue. The student signed the citation and was released to a sober family member.
3:17 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for assault at Stangel Residence Hall. The individual was transported to the county jail.
Monday, April 17
3:47 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the burglary of a motor vehicle in the R19 Wiggins parking lot. A backpack and its contents were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
6:02 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials at the Student Union Building.
Tuesday, April 18
3:58 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of THC Oil (a substance) and possession of marijuana at Chitwood Residence Hall.
Wednesday, April 19
11:13 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the north bicycle racks at the Marsha Sharp Center for Student Athletics. An unsecured electric scooter was stolen.
1:42 p.m. A Tech officer investigated graffiti at the south entrance to the Biology building. Markings were made on a glass window with an indelible marker.
4:45 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, with minor injuries, at the intersection of Texas Tech Parkway and Indiana Avenue.
5:48 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, following observed suspicious activity in the Z6-A parking lot. The student was transported to the county jail.
Thursday, April 20
10:50 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the northwest bicycle racks at Sneed Residence Hall. An unsecured electric scooter was stolen.
12:27 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the north bicycle racks at Talkington Residence Hall. A secured electric scooter was stolen.
1:39 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the Sam’s Place West parking lot.
3:26 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for criminal trespass at the entrance of the Rawls College of Business building. The individual was re-issued a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property and transported to the county jail.
