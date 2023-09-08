Sunday, Sept. 3
1:04 a.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of a THC Oil (a substance) and released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of University Avenue.
8:25 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possessing Cocaine and THC Oil (substances) in the C4 parking lot. The individual was issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which they signed. The individual was also issued a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property and then transported to the county jail.
Monday, Sept. 4
6:47 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for outstanding Lubbock County capias warrants and outstanding Lubbock Municipal warrants in the 2500 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The individual was transported to the county jail, and the vehicle was towed.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
12:40 p.m. A Tech officer investigated an alleged sexual assault at Talkington Residence Hall.
1:23 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to an aggravated assault and domestic violence involving two students at an off-campus location. See Lubbock Police Department case number 23-0026180.
5:07 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the C11 parking lot.
5:27 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage.
6:37 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief in the Z5-C parking lot. A vehicle was damaged.
11:29 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to unwanted communications at Gates Residence Hall.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
5:14 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, with injuries, in the 1000 block of University Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 7
1:54 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue. The student was transported to the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.