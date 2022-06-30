Texas Tech Athletics has announced Todd Petty has officially resigned as the head coach for the women tennis team.
Petty joined Tech Athletics in 2008 and the following year became the head coach of the women's tennis program.
Petty has earned three Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012 and 2017 and has led the Lady Raiders to one Big 12 Championship and eight NCAA Tournament appearances.
During the 2021-2022 season, what is now his final year with the program, he led the Lady Raiders to a 15-11 overall record and 8-2 record while at the McLeod Tennis Center, according to Tech Athletics.
Petty turned his resignation letter to Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt and cited personal/familial reasonings, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Now Hocutt and the Lady Raider tennis program will be on the hunt for a new head coach to lead the team in the upcoming season.
