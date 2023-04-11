Texas Tech has a public reputation of being a party school and drinking school, but why is Tech labeled one?
About 84 percent of college students reported drinking alcohol at some point in their life, according to the Substance Use page from Tech Student Counseling. That percentage does not mean every student who tried alcohol got drunk.
With such a high percentage of students who have tried alcohol, it has made its way into the hands of some underage students.
“Even as an underclassmen, everyone I know is just always talking about the next time we can drink or go out,” freshman English student Kenny Caswell said. “It seems like in Lubbock that is all we can do.”
According to Niche, a site that rates top cities to live in, Lubbock was ranked 74th with one of its highest scores being nightlife with an A-, and one of their lowest scores being outdoor activities ranked at B-.
“I think that I like to go out to the bars just because sometimes that's all there is to do,” junior computer science major Brian Zubieta said. “On the weekend it’s either going to the bars or a house party.”
Lubbock's city layout may also have some influence on party culture. Broadway and the multitude of bars there are less than 500 feet away from campus. While most students who live on campus can not purchase alcohol legally, fake IDs are relatively normalized on college campuses.
In 2013 LiveScience conducted a poll with 1,000 college students to determine the percentage of fake ID usage. About 25 percent of students were reported owning and using a fake ID.
“We have had a real problem with some fakes (ID) the last couple of months,” bartender at Miguels and senior Alyssa Westrup said, “A lot of places on Broadway have been getting busted so we have had to crack down heavily on checking them.”
All of these factors seem to be a part of the reason that Tech has such a heavy party culture.
“It's not that I want to drink necessarily, but if that's all anyone wants to don’t really have a choice to not drink,” Caswell said.
