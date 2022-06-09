The City of Lubbock has announced they will test its Outdoor Warning System Friday at 9:30 a.m.
The three-minute siren can be heard from across the city and is used to alarm citizens of potential weather threats or catastrophic protocols.
The full siren test occurs the second Friday of every month if there is not a severe thunderstorm present.
