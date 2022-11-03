Many students across campus have yet to vote during early voting for the General and Special Elections but can visit a polling location November 8th to cast their votes. While many voters have been informed about the big-name elections such as the race for Texas Governor and United States Representative, there are a total of 17 sections for citizens to vote on.
United States Representative for Texas District 19
For United States Representative for Texas District 19 race, option 1 is Jodey Arrington, incumbent representing the Republican party. Running against Arrington is Independent Nathan Lewis.
Texas Governor
Running in the race for Texas Governor is incumbent Greg Abbot for the Republican party. Facing Abbot is Beto O’Rourke, representing the Democratic candidate. Included with the 2 front-running candidates are Delilah Barrios for Green Party nominee and Mark Tippetts for Libertarian nominee.
Lieutenant Governor
In the race for Lieutenant Governor, a position that is in the likeness of the Vice President in terms of state government is incumbent Dan Patrick as the Republican candidate. Acquiring the Democratic candidate spot in the primary runoff election is Mike Collier. The third-party candidate is Shanna Steele for the Libertarian party.
Attorney General
In the race for the state Attorney General, head of the state law enforcement and legal advising is incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican candidate. Opposing Paxton is Rochelle Mercedes Garza as the Democratic candidate and Mark Ash as the Libertarian candidate.
Computer of Public Accounts
Next on the ballot is the race for Comptroller of Public Accounts, a position that is in charge of deciding the spending of tax money and collecting all the tax revenue for Texas. In the incumbent position is Glenn Hegar for the Republicans. Democrat Janet Dudding and Libertarian V.Alonzo Echevarria-Graza are running against Hegar.
Commissioner of the General Land Office race
For the, granting the winner leadership over state land development, there are no incumbent candidates running to defend a title. For the Republican party, Dawn Buckingham is running against Democratic Jay Kleberg. Running along with the 2 candidates for the Green party is Alfred Molison, Jr.
Commissioner of Agriculture
Following the election on the ballot is the race for Commissioner of Agriculture, leading all decisions about rural state areas and agricultural needs. Democratic candidate Susan Hays is running against Republican incumbent Sid Miller.
Texas Railroad Commissioner,
In the race for Texas Railroad Commissioner, overseeing all oil and gas industries, incumbent Wayne Christian is the Republican candidate. Running for Christian’s spot is Luke Warford for the Democrats, Jaime Andres Diez for the Libertarians, and Hunter Wayne Crow for the Green party.
Texas Supreme Court Justice Place
There are 3 Texas Supreme Court Justice Place elections on the ballot this election.
For Place 3, Republican incumbent Debra Lehrmann is being challenged by Democrat Erin A. Nowell and Libertarian Thomas Edward Oxford.
For Place 5, incumbent Rebeca Huddle is representing the Republican party and Amanda Reichek is representing the Democrats.
Finally for Place 9, Republican incumbent Evan Young is defending his spot against Democrat Julia Maldonado.
Judge position on the Court of Criminal Appeals
There are 2 races for Judge positions on the Court of Criminal Appeals.
For Place 5, Republican incumbent Scott Walker is being faced by Democrat Dana Huffman.
For Place 6, Democratic candidate Robert Johnson is running against Republican incumbent Jesse F. McClure, III.
High Plains Underground Water Conservation District #1
Running for High Plains Underground Water Conservation District #1, Director for Precinct 1 are non-partisan candidates Brandon Patschke and Dustin Eggleston. Whoever is elected will be in charge of overseeing all aquifer preservation in their district.
Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1
There are 2 races for candidates running for Buffalo Springs Lake, Administered by Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1.
LCWCID Director of Precinct 4 includes Coltin Clark Foster, Phillip Powers, Nicole Adams, and Brandon Kidd; all running as non-partisans.
LCWCID Director at-Large
The LCWCID Director at-Large race is being run by non-partisan candidates; Janette Barcenas, Mike Temple, Jr, Joel Prock, and Michael Shobe.
Local propositions
Lastly on the ballot is Special Election, City of Lubbock, Proposition A. The proposition would grant $200 million dollars in general obligation bonds that will be spent on infrastructure and street improvements.
