Nicotine use among college students has been steadily increasing and become more socially acceptable in recent years.
According to the National Institute of Health in 2017, only 6.1 percent of college students vaped nicotine, but in 2019, 22 percent of college students used vaping products within the last 30 days.
While cigarette use among college students has dropped, vaping has grown 15.9 percent with nearly a quarter of the student population using vaping products. It has become a more common occurrence to see students engage in this activity, which has led to it being more socially acceptable.
“It has become more popular over time,” junior mechanical engineering major Braden Helgeson said. “I see people using it on campus, or (I) go to parties and there is always nicotine somewhere around.”
While cigarette and cigar usage has dropped, they are still used by around 5 percent of college students. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the long-term effects of smoking can cause cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. One common idea is that smoking cigarettes and cigars have a harsher intake than vapes.
“I had this weird sensation where like, I felt like I was burning inside after smoking,” an anonymous agricultural and applied economics student said. “It lasted five or six days, the feeling of the nicotine in the system.”
According to the CDC, most people who use nicotine more than once a week have an addiction. Addiction occurs when there is compulsive drug-seeking use, even if it is harmful to oneself. When nicotine is ingested, endorphins rush to the reward circuit parts of the brain causing a slight and brief euphoria. This physical feeling is what causes addiction.
“I use (nicotine products) probably every day of my life," junior accounting major Rohan Iyer said. “Hitting a vape is like hitting a refresh button.”
Nicotine withdrawal symptom has also become a more relevant topic with increase in nicotine usage. According to the CDC, withdrawals can be an urge to smoke, restlessness, feeling irritated, trouble concentrating, trouble sleeping, feeling hungrier and feeling anxious or depressed. With record level nicotine usage, many students are also trying to quit nicotine and may encounter these symptoms.
“I had a Vuse (vape) for six years and used to sleep with it, and I would have nightmares about losing it and then hit it at 2 a.m., sometimes I wouldn’t even go back to sleep,” Iyer said.
While quitting nicotine can have withdrawals and is not an easy task, it is possible. The CDC reports that only 7.5 percent of adult smokers who said they want to quit actually do. To prevent any withdrawals or addiction the CDC recommends to not use nicotine products at all.
“Don’t vape, don’t start vaping, and you should quit,” Helgeson said.
