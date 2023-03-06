Editor's Note: In response to a guest article written about the former voting system used, The Daily Toreador followed up with SGA. To read about the former system click here.
When voting for the next Student Government Association candidates, don't be alarmed if the software looks different. There is a new software called Scyth, put in place to handle the upcoming SGA election ballots.
Students may cast their votes starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
SGA Director Mike Gun said the new voting system was tested and he has about 15 information technology employees ready to help with the upcoming election and ensure everything goes smoothly.
"When you go to vote now you will know it is a different system," Gunn said. "You'll login with your eraider ... you'll get a home ballot for you college, then a general ballot for the at-large senators and the executive officers."
Another difference in this software is the inability for students to change their vote. Once you cast your ballot for a candidate that decision is final and students will receive a voting receipt once completed with the process,
"I think that is the best part of the new system is the voting receipt," Gunn said. "It gives you a form of security."
Students wanting to cast their votes on Tuesday or Wednesday can do so here.
Students who vote have the opportunity to elect the next SGA Executive board that will be serving during the 2023-2034 academic year.
The results of the election will be announced in the Student Union Building Courtyard at 6 p.m. on Friday.
If there needs to be a run off election for any of the candidates, students can vote 9 a.m. March 22 until 7 p.m. March 23.
Candidates who spoke at the Executive Forum and their promises can be found on The Daily Toreador website.
