In an era where educational resources are becoming increasingly digital, aspects such as user-friendliness and navigability are becoming increasingly important. Texas Tech’s Department of Retention Management and Innovation has produced a platform designed to give students greater control over their academic success, with ease-of-use among its primary considerations.
Raider Success Hub, launched on Feb. 13, is aimed towards facilitating connections between students, faculty and staff with greater ease than previously possible. RSH will give students a 360° view of academic status, alerts, success plans, registration information, advising resources and course schedules, in order to promote a more consolidated space for student success.
Rachel Jackson, director of RMI and project manager of the RSH, explained some of the motivations for developing the software.
“We wanted to find a way for students to connect with resources in a more user-friendly and centralized platform,” Jackson said.
One of the biggest ways RSH will accomplish this is by allowing students to easily interact with a success team, comprised of academic advisors, success specialists, financial aid advisors and instructors, who can all be found with contact information on the platform’s homepage.
“It’s this idea of a team of people that are assigned to you, it’s not an office right, I don’t have this office that can help me, there is a person, I have the name of a person, who can help me,” Jackson said.
Easier access to not only advisors and support staff, but also instructors is something students can take advantage of with RSH, especially with scheduling. Students are able to schedule appointments with success team members and other faculty through a scheduling window found towards the top of the homepage, as well as keeping track of past, canceled and upcoming appointments.
Not only can students easily get in contact with a success team, but academic alerts sent to them from supporting staff will enable students to maintain higher academic awareness. These alerts will notify them of attendance issues and other academic concerns, as well as positive alerts designed to commend students for good work.
“The idea of an alert is not intended to be worrisome, it shouldn’t be one of those things like ‘oh my gosh I’ve done something wrong there’s this alert,’ it’s positive, allowing us to get you help or connected to resources,” Jackson said.
Students can easily access files shared by faculty and staff through a My Files page, where they can view the file owner, size, and date last modified. Jackson said she believes this will help students organize shared information in a more consolidated manner.
“An advisor or somebody that you’re working with can share a file with you, and it’s not gonna get lost in your email,” Jackson said.
Other features students can utilize include: personalized success plans made by team members, a task menu where users can view upcoming academic to-dos, a window where students can view academic holds, information for degree changes and links to outside resources such as Blackboard and Degreeworks.
Iram Antillon, a sophomore marketing major from Dumas, spoke on what he is looking forward to about using RSH.
“Sometimes I feel like I get really lost in Raiderlink, and so with it would be a lot easier to even just contact my advisor or something like that,” Antillon said.
While the platform helps students connect with resources across campus, RSH is also designed to empower faculty and staff, giving them the resources to complete their work with efficiency rather than tediousness.
“Another driving factor was to help our staff and faculty be more efficient with what they were doing, it’s not effectiveness, because our staff and faculty are very effective and very good at what they’re doing, it’s just helping them be more efficient, create less duplicated efforts,” RSH’s Jackson said.
Jackson said she also believes faculty and staff will benefit from the appointment scheduling page, which can help cut down on prolonged email exchanges.
According to the RSH website, advisors’ work also benefits from the platform, with targeted academic interventions being facilitated through the ability to provide personalized academic support and access to in-depth academic reporting metrics, giving them information useful when smoothly connecting students with resources on the platform.
RSH development began in April of 2022 as a collaboration between Tech personnel and Salesforce, a San Francisco-based software company that specializes in developing customer relationship management software, according to the RHS website.
Jackson said during early stages of development, listening sessions were a priority for the development team in creating a platform which responded to the needs of students, staff and faculty.
“It was really important to us to build a platform that was useful to our faculty, to our staff and to our students, so we started with a lot of listening sessions,” Jackson said.
Students’ need for a more one-stop-shop approach for academic resources was one of the obvious factors identified during development, Jackson said.
Echoing this issue, sophomore Antillon said under previous formats, finding resources proved to be a complicated task.
“The ways things are sectioned off can be very confusing, very hard to actually find some stuff,” Antillon said.
According to the RSH website, development took place from Aug. to Dec. of 2022, followed by user acceptance testing and instructor-led training, leading up to the Feb. 2023 launch.
RSH’s Jackson said while the Hub’s website is currently mobile friendly, and can be accessed from a shortcut on smartphones’ home screens, a mobile app dedicated to the platform could very well be developed in the future.
“An app is something that we are looking to develop out in the future, so that is on our roadmap of things we would like to bring,” Jackson said.
