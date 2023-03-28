This Monday, Lubbock Mayor Pro Tempore and District Two Councilmember Sheila Patterson Harris hosted a community meeting to answer questions on the upcoming switch to retail electric competition at the Hodges Community Center.
Previously supplied by municipal-run Lubbock Power and Light on the Southwest Power Pool, residents will now be able to choose their electric provider as the area begins to fall completely within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. In the coming months, city officials will continue to host these meetings to answer questions and respond to concerns.
“We’ll have some other meetings as well, give other folks an opportunity to be in different areas of the city and give them the opportunity to hear the information and ask their questions,” Harris said. “The questions that we received today, we will take those and next time just kind of add to it and as we gain additional information about the move, we’ll share that as well.”
Hosted by Harris, LP&L Public Affairs and Government Relations Manager Matt Rose presented the bulk of the information and gave answers to resident’s questions. Rose began the presentation explaining how the change had come about.
“As we entered the ERCOT market, we investigated it, we decided that the City of Lubbock is gonna make that move and so by a vote of our electric utility and Lubbock City Council in Feb. of 2022, we made the decision to move forward,” Rose said.
Rose said that by May 2023, Lubbock would be completely under the ERCOT grid, with a six-week shopping period for residents to choose a provider beginning in Aug. If residents do not choose a provider, they will be randomly assigned based on an ERCOT model. Texas Tech has not yet announced which provider they will partner with.
According to an LP&L press release, Reliant Energy Retail Services LLC, TXU Energy Retail Company LLC and Octopus Energy LLC have been designated as safety net providers in Lubbock by two resolutions passed by the City Council. Although these companies are as-of-yet the only approved providers, Rose said that that number may grow during the course of retail competition, citing other markets which recently switched and now have over 20 providers.
Although retail electric companies will take over as the primary providers of electricity in the city, Lubbock Power and Light will continue to maintain and repair power infrastructure.
“We are releasing our customers to choose who they want to buy their power from, but Lubbock Power and Light will still be here and our linemen and our engineers will still be taking care of the grid,” Rose said.
The transfer is anticipated for late 2023, with Rose estimating that the first bill residents receive from their new provider will be in Nov. LP&L customers who have remaining deposits will receive refunds or letters of credit.
In order to help residents navigate the change, LP&L has posted informational videos, instructions and links on their website. An LP&L handout given to those attending the meeting also explained how to use PowerToChoose.org, a website designed to help consumers compare rates and plans, which has a easy-to-navigate fact sheet to help customers make informed decisions.
In response to concern from older citizens about the accessibility of resources, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said that it would not be any more difficult than other common websites.
“If you can use Amazon, then you can use this,” Atkinson said.
